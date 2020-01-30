5 players with most assists across Europe's top 5 leagues

Messi is a regular supplier of assists

With less than four months until the conclusion of the 2019/2020 European footballing season, genuine contenders for titles have been separated from the pretenders, while others have fallen behind.

Coming into the season, some players had high expectations on their shoulders and while some of these established players have shone like a million stars, others flattered to deceive, watching on as previously unheralded players became the center of attention.

The glamorous nature of the game means that goals are highly-priced and regular goalscorers understandably receive more adulation and reward than their counterparts in other areas.

However, a lot of work goes into the creation of a goal and while not as highly revered as their forward teammates, playmakers are arguably the most important component of any team's attacking plan, as they are mostly responsible for creating the assists for goals.

An assist is regarded as the final pass or cross before the ball is put in the back of the net and they come in all forms, with some assists being more celebrated than the goal itself.

Here, we shall be having a rundown of the top five assist providers in Europe's top five leagues at the moment.

Note: Stats correct at the time of writing; goals used to separate players with the same number of assists

#5 Trent-Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) - 10 Assists

Arnold is integral to Liverpool's success

Just two years ago, Trent-Alexander Arnold was an academy graduate waiting in the wings for his chance in the Liverpool first team and when that chance came by virtue of an injury to first-choice right-back Nathaniel Clyne, he took it so well that the more established England international was unable to reclaim his spot upon his return.

Few players in history have had the kind of trajectory that Arnold has experienced in the last year and a genuine case can be made for him to be considered as the best right-back in the world despite being just 21-year-old.

Liverpool have been nearly unstoppable this season and their right-back has been integral to their success, with his marauding runs and pin-point delivery both in-play and from dead balls, contributing to a significant share of the Reds goals.

Arnold seems to have perfected the art of crossing and while his counterpart Andrew Robertson might be no mean slouch in the full-back department, he has been the standout right-back in the league and is the leading contender to be named the PFA Young Player of the Year this season.

With 10 assists, he is also on course to break Robertson's record for most assists recorded by a defender in a season (12) which was set just last season.

