Top 5 back-up left backs in the world (2021)

With the ever-changing tide of footballing philosophies, certain roles including the midfield three, left backs as well as right backs are bound to get shaped differently. A quintessential advocate for this theory is Antonio Conte's 3-5-2 system, which revolutionized the fullback positions, bringing so much more to the flanks than just defending and crossing. As a lot of teams have tried to implement this strategy according to their needs, left backs and right backs around the world have unlocked an additional aspect to their game.

The full-backs who embody this role to its finest include the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Marc Cucurella, Trent Alexander-Arnold and many more. The fact that Alexander-Arnold has been one of the most creative players in Liverpool's resurgence justifies the need for left-backs and right-backs to be more involved on the pitch.

Left backs to keep a lookout for this season

Having adequate squad depth is crucial for any team that aims to construct a successful campaign. However, this often results in certain gems missing out on some deserved playtime. Even so, from time to time, many second-choice players have been able to force their way into the first team and make that position their own. Real Betis witnessed such a tussle last season at their left back slot, where promising defender Juan Miranda comprehensively displaced Alex Moreno towards the end of the campaign.

Betis - Juan Miranda (20yo).



Another interesting transfer that materialized a few weeks ago, Nuno Tavares' €8m switch from Benfica to Arsenal, could prove to be a real bargain if the Portuguese's time with the Eagles has anything to say. With Kieran Tierney firmly establishing his place as one of the Premier League's best left backs, it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old promising defender responds to this challenge.

Now, without further ado, let's dive straight into our list that celebrates the top 5 left backs with considerable abilities, who often find themselves limited to the bench:

#5 Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Bilbao)

Balenziaga dismantling a rival player in La Liga

Playing for a team that only employs players from a certain region already seems too restrictive. On top of this, Mikel Balenziaga has to share his left back spot with compatriot Yuri Berchiche, where the latter often finds himself receiving the lion's share of opportunities at Athletic Bilbao.

While Balenziaga played 28 times, in contrast to his counterpart's 29 appearances in last season, Berchiche retains the title of being the first choice left back at the Basque club, by virtue of starting a lot more games than the former Valladolid defender. Nevertheless, Balenziaga managed to rack up 2,022 minutes of consistent playtime under his belt, all the while putting in some astute defensive performances.

With Yuri Berchiche becoming Bilbao's second most expensive signing in 2018, returning to his boyhood club after a solitary season at Paris Saint-Germain for a sizeable fee of €24m, it seems highly unlikely that Balenziaga, now 33, will ever get the nod to usurp Berchiche's spot as first choice left-back.

Even so, the veteran defender's astounding consistency has kept the record signing on his toes, constantly breathing down his neck and waiting patiently for any possible slip-up by the first-choice left-back to seize his chance.

#4 Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur)

Davies has never had a lengthy spell as the first choice left back

Ben Davies has been a Tottenham player for over seven years now. Yet the Welsh defender has only been able to garner a total of 228 games for the Lilywhites, including substitute appearances. Even though this number looks decent enough on the face of it, providing him with an average of approximately 32 games per season, Davies has hardly ever enjoyed full discrepancy with his role at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

After duking it out with Danny Rose for multiple seasons, the Englishman's omission from the Spurs squad should've been Davies' moment in the sun. Instead, he found himself playing second fiddle to newcomer Sergio Regulion, who signed on for an initial fee of €30m, at the beginning of the 20/21 season. The Spanish left back has since gone on to impress the Tottenham faithful, grabbing 27 starts and four assists in the Premier League in his debut campaign.

Unsurprisingly, the sturdy and versatile Welshman has been linked to a €16m switch to Napoli. With the ability to play as a center back, Davies was especially monumental to Wales' success at Euro 2020. Even though he has the makings of a shrewd defensive unit, the 28-year-old left back's time in London seems to be nearing an end. Either a move or multiple seasons on the bench: one of the two things is imminent for the left-back.

