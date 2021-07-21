Top 5 backup goalkeepers at club level - 2021

'Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.' And holding that defence on their shoulders are the goalkeepers. An effective barricade is as good as its base. Jurgen Klopp learned that the hard way. His fortification of Anfield started with the acquisition of Virgil van Djik but remained incomplete until the subsequent arrival of Alisson Becker. In this era of flashy forwards and ball-playing centre-backs, the hard work put in by goalkeepers often goes unnoticed.

Every club prefers to employ two decent keepers as a creative midfielder can drop back in the absence of a number 6, but a no-nonsense defender won't be able to keep the ball out of his net, on his own. Nevertheless, second-choice goalkeepers often spend most of their careers with nominal game-time and recognition.

A few exceptional backup goalkeepers who defied the odds

Despite these limitations, there have been a few goalies who rose through the ranks and established themselves as number one. Nick Pope was comfortably behind Tom Heaton as long as the latter remained fit. However, when given a rare chance due to Heaton's injury, Pope proved to be even better than his superior, so much so that Heaton was soon shipped to Aston Villa.

Our Emi



August: 2020

- Wins the FA Cup

- Wins the Community Shield



September: 2020

- Joins Aston Villa



May: 2021

- Finishes PL season with 15 clean sheets



June: 2021

- Argentina debut

- Seals #1 spot



July: 2021

- Wins Argentina's first Copa since 1993@emimartinezz1 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cEyaveRA8F — kieran N (@roguevilla) July 14, 2021

But no goalkeeper has had a more meteoric rise than Emiliano Martinez in recent times. The Copa America 2021 winner was playing in the second tier of English football just two years back. A scarce opportunity at the end of the 2019/20 season turned his career upside down and he was picked by the Lions to be their number one for the upcoming season.

Here we take a look at 5 such unsung heroes playing second fiddle to other goalkeepers, despite having substantial capabilities -

#5 Martin Dubravka (Newcastle United)

Dubravka and Darlow have had to share minutes at the post

Having been the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at St. James' Park ever since his transfer from Sparta Prague was confirmed, Martin Dubravka saw his minutes curtailed last year, initially due to a heel bone injury and later because of Karl Darlow's fine form, pushing him to the bench for the majority of the 2020/21 season.

The Slovakian international had an instant impact on his arrival, perpetually replacing Rob Elliot between the sticks in 2018. Originally signed on a 6-month loan, Dubravka managed to keep 4 clean sheets in 12 league appearances, conceding just 11 goals.

This red-hot form remained undisturbed after his transfer was made permanent for a minimal fee of €5m. Mid-way through his first season as a fully fledged Newcastle goalkeeper, Dubravka was awarded the 2018 Player of the Year by the North East Football Writers' Association in accordance with his fantastic performances.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



📰 Martin Dubravka has injured his foot which could mean he will miss the start of the Premier League season for Newcastle



📰 This injury has put the loan move of Freddie Woodman to Bournemouth in doubt pic.twitter.com/jGUESF1jDY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 14, 2021

However, an injury-riddled 2020/21 campaign coupled with a horror showing at the Euros where he punched a loose ball into his own net against Spain could see him dropped for an equally competent Karl Darlow come next season.

#4 David Ospina (Napoli)

Ospina's heroics took Colombia to the semi finals of Copa America 2021

At 32 years of age, David Ospina may seem older to many than his actual age. The Colombian goalkeeper was signed from Arsenal, initially on a season-long loan and permanently thereafter, in 2018 to cover for the injured Alex Meret.

An acrobatic keeper with commendable ball control, Ospina has been a silent warrior throughout his career. He was regarded as a promising prospect in his earlier days at Nice, where he went on to make 189 appearances. Ospina was snapped up by Arsenal in 2014 and was handed the number one role after regular goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was fired due to professional reasons. The former Atletico Nacional shot-stopper was eventually replaced by Petr Cech the following year, despite enjoying an impressive debut campaign at the Emirates.

Ospina has played a rotational role in Naples ever since his arrival. He did become the preferred Napoli goalkeeper for a brief period of time under Gennaro Gattuso but was soon demoted to the bench following some high profile errors.

Ospina not only saved two penalties in the shoot out to guarantee Colombia's place in the semi-finals of Copa America, but he did it while completing his 112th cap for the Cafeteros, becoming the most capped Colombian player ever, surpassing El Pibe Valderrama (111 caps) pic.twitter.com/MVzJSyGiUH — AJ (@juveaj) July 4, 2021

Nevertheless, the Medellin-born goalie has been an ever-present member of his national side. Ospina was instrumental in Colombia's run to the Copa America 2021 semi-finals, keeping 3 clean sheets in 6 matches and heriocally saving 2 penalties in the quarter-final fixture against Uruguay in the decisive shootout to grant his team the win.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande