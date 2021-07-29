Top 5 Ballon d'Or winners with the most points difference

In terms of both prestige and historical significance, the Ballon d'Or has no parallel. The award has become the holy grail of modern football and is reserved only for the absolute cream of the beautiful game.

While there have been a few surprise coups in the past, the Ballon d'Or has largely been dominated by a select crop of legendary figures in the sport. The award has helped write new names into history books and has also validated new generations of sporting legends over the years.

Messi has dominated in 2021 🗓️🙌



Surely it's a 𝟕𝐭𝐡 Ballon d'Or this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/UW4mSp6374 — Sport360° (@Sport360) July 20, 2021

The Ballon d'Or ceremony has witnessed some comprehensive victories

The Ballon d'Or race can often be a nail-biting contest that usually crowns a first among equals. Since the turn of the century, however, several Ballon d'Or presentations have been heavily one-sided and for good reason.

In recent years, the number of points allotted to players in the Ballon d'Or race has seen a drastic increase. The margins of these Ballon d'Or victories from a statistical point of view have also burgeoned as a result.

With the number of points being considered as a metric, the Ballon d'Or victories from 2010 to 2015 cannot be considered because FIFA temporarily decided to use a percentage scale. This list is particularly harsh on a certain Lionel Messi because it will not be able to consider his exceptional Ballon d'Or victories during this period.

Without further ado, here is a list of the most comprehensive Ballon d'Or victories in football history.

#5 Zinedine Zidane - Davor Suker (176 points, 1998)

Zidane was an exceptional player

While Croatian hero Davor Suker did his best to give Zinedine Zidane a run for his money in the 1998 Ballon d'Or race, the Juventus talisman always seemed destined for the prize. Zidane had one of the best seasons of his career in 1998 and his World Cup triumph was the icing on the cake.

Zinedine Zidane inspired Juventus to the Serie A title in the 1997-98 season and became one of the Italian league's best players. The midfield maestro also produced a legendary performance against Brazil in the 1998 World Cup final and was the best player at the time by a considerable margin.

Suker did win the Golden Boot with Croatia at the World Cup but did not stand a chance against Zidane's heroics. The Frenchman secured 244 points in the Ballon d'Or race, finishing an impressive 176 points ahead of his competition.

#4 Lionel Messi - Cristiano Ronaldo (240 points, 2009)

Lionel Messi is unplayable at his best

In 2009, Lionel Messi was virtually unstoppable. The Argentine talisman had shown several glimpses of his brilliance as a teenager but blossomed into the world's best player under Pep Guardiola in the 2008-09 season.

As far as silverware is concerned, the year 2009 could not have been better for Barcelona. The Catalans won a historic sextuple with Guardiola at the helm and the 22-year-old Lionel Messi was their knight in shining armour on an astonishingly regular basis.

Lionel Messi has won the Pichichi trophy a record seventh time after finishing Liga top scorer with 25 goals. 👏👏



🏆 2019/20

🏆 2018/19

🏆 2017/18

🏆 2016/17

🏆 2012/13

🏆 2011/12

🏆 2009/10#UCL pic.twitter.com/16Jc7vbz2v — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 19, 2020

Messi scored 31 goals in the 2008-09 La Liga season and produced legendary performances in the UEFA Champions League. The Barcelona prodigy met his match in Cristiano Ronaldo when his side faced Manchester United in the Champions League final and came out on top to race to the first of many emphatic Ballon d'Or triumphs.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi