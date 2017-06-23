Top 5 Barcelona targets and how they would be rated

A look at how Barcelona's targets fare up.

Ernesto Valverde has a big task ahead of him this coming season

The summer transfer window officially opens in a week’s time, but the crazy season is already upon us as clubs look to strengthen their squad with clever signings. After enduring a difficult season, where they often had to rely on Lionel Messi’s brilliance to bail them out of trouble time and again, it has become apparent that Barcelona need to sign top players if they are to snatch back their label of top dogs.

Over the course of the season, the apparent lack of quality bench players and quality midfielders hampered the title hopes of the Catalans despite having the best forward line in Europe.

They have already been linked with quite a few players, so here are five of the most prominent of those name and we look at the possibilty of them arriving at Camp Nou.

#5 Lucas Lima

Transfer fee: Free transfer, Chances of joining Barca: 95%

Fans in Brazil know him as a powerful assist machine and Neymar’s dad is his representative. Oh, and he is a midfielder. In a highly-depleted Barcelona midfield, what else could Barca fans ask for? Apparently, it was Neymar’s suggestion that prompted the Catalans to look into him and now they are on the verge signing him on a free after his contract expires in January.

His reputation in Brazil is unprecedented. With slick passing and an innate ability to dribble out of tight spaces, he holds the distinction of being a super creative player that wreaks havoc against defences for fun.

However, with the good comes the bad: Lima is quite injury-prone, something that has been a constant hurdle in his career. Also, he is 27 years old, which means he is not a young talent, but then he has the experience necessary to succeed at the top level—however, not in Europe.

Keeping all this mind, he would be a 7.5/10 signing for the Catalans.