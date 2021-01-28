Top 5 Bayern Munich players this season (2020-21)

Bayern Munich, who won the continental treble last season, are arguably the best team in club football at the moment.

This season too, Bayern Munich have looked like the team to beat; they are leading the Bundesliga by seven points and also look good for a deep run in the Champions League.

Five best Bayern Munich players in 2020-21:

Bayern Munich boast some of the finest players in their ranks and have an embarrassment of riches in almost every position.

On that note, let us have a look at the five best Bayern Munich players this season.

Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich



The match that summed up 2020 perfectly. pic.twitter.com/ePqT5yXwzm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 31, 2020

#5 Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich only have the fifth-best defensive record in the Bundesliga this term. Though they have conceded 25 goals in 18 games, they have already scored a whopping 53 goals, which is 18 more than any other side in the division.

Despite their defensive frailties, Bayern Munich's number one Manuel Neuer has been their standout player. His reflexes have been sharp as ever between the sticks; he has been left exposed by his defenders at times but has managed to keep the Bayern Munich citadel intact on most occasions.

Manuel Neuer keeps his 197th Bundesliga clean sheet, overtaking Oliver Kahn for a new league record 💪 pic.twitter.com/7ZgZjfFutq — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 24, 2021

The 2014 FIFA World Cup award winner, arguably one of the finest shot-stoppers of all time, continues to be a crucial cog in the Bayern Munich juggernaut. Unsurprisingly, Neuer has also clocked the most minutes for his club this season.

#4 Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Despite being out for almost a month, Joshua Kimmich has been one of the best players in the German top flight this season.

The 25-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder is one of the most versatile players in world football and has proven himself as world-class in not one but two positions. His defensive awareness, combined with his top-notch ball-distribution prowess makes him a very valued asset at the club.

Coming off the bench against Bayer Leverkusen after his injury layoff, Kimmich provided the assist for Robert Lewandowski's 90th-minute winner.

He has scored a goal and picked up three assists in four Bundesliga appearances since that game to take his tally for the season to two goals and nine assists.