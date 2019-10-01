Top 5 candidates for the Premier League Golden Boot this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 140 // 01 Oct 2019, 08:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City superstars - Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

The English Premier League is back and it brought with it all the excitement that we always anticipate. All the goals, the defences, the saves, and then, the atmosphere. The EPL has not failed us; we have been treated to a lot of fantastic packages since it resumed this term.

From the 8-0 mauling of Watford by Manchester City to the 3-2 defeat of The Cityzens by Norwich City, the 100 percent record of Liverpool as well as the inconsistencies of the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United - we can say we have almost seen it all.

In the goalscoring front, we have not been disappointed either. A lot of the attackers were polishing their scoring boots during the break and since the moment the early season curtain-raiser was played, they have been scrambling to be at the top of their game.

With many finishers off to a great start, we take a look at the top 5 candidates for the Premier League Golden Boot come the end of the term:

#5 Raheem Sterling

Sterling is enjoying a brilliant start to the season

Raheem Sterling was having a torrid season before Pep Guardiola showed up and since then, he has not stopped banging in the goals. He currently averages a goal every 90 minutes and if he continues to do so, he will be a shoo-in for the Premier League top scorer award this season.

Sterling has recorded 6 goals to his name from 6 Premier League appearances for Manchester City so far. He has been one of the standout performers in the Blues squad as they continue to chase their third consecutive EPL triumph under Guardiola.

The attacker ranks among the top finishers in the division at the moment. Given his tremendous abilities and prolific start, he is without doubts, a player to keep an eye on in the race for the Premier League Golden Shoe this season.

1 / 3 NEXT