Top 5 club friendlies to watch this summer

The ICC 2019 will ensure we have no time to catch a breather from football

A deluge of international competitions lit up this summer like nothing else. The Nations League, Euro qualifiers, Copa America, U20 Euros, the Women's World Cup and African Cup of Nations all happening at almost the same time, we were inundated with a whole host of football games even as the 2018/19 season in club football drew to a close.

Now with the curtains drawing upon almost all the international tournaments, we shift our attention back to club football action. And look no further than the International Champions Cup, which will once again feature intriguing fixtures for us to look forward to.

The Audi Cup and the LaLiga-Serie A cup too have something interesting in store.

So let's see which five games you must look forward to the most:

#5 Manchester United vs Inter Milan (20th July)

The Reds Devils renew rivalry with the Nerazzurris in the US

Having previously met only four times in competitive games, Manchester United and Inter Milan will lock horns in the pre-season for the first time since 2014 when the former prevailed on penalties after a goalless stalemate.

Winds of change have blown over both sides since, but the Red Devils will come across a familiar foe in Antonio Conte, who knows a bean or two about beating them having done so on four occasions as the Chelsea manager.

Pre-season often has little bearings on the season proper, but the Nerazzurris would have lofty expectations from a manager of his ilk for the upcoming campaign. So this International Champions Cup might be a precursor of things to come under the Italian.

As for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United honcho has a massive task of rebuilding after his first stint as Jose Mourinho's successor ended in a whimper.

A sixth-place finish also ensured no Champions League football for this season, which also means these teams won't meet competitively this term too unless Inter are knocked out in the group stages of the Champions League once again and enter Europa League, where the Red Devils will be plying their trade.

