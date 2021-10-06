Another international break has given club football a break. Ever since the start, the current 2021-22 season has been nothing but enthralling. Teams across Europe's top divisions are shuffling top spots while also maintaining hefty competition within them.

Barcelona's downfall and Real Madrid's inconsistency in La Liga. Neck-to-neck Premier League games and a close league table. Bayer Leverkusen being right on Bayern Munich's tail in the Bundesliga. PSG's surprise losses, despite a dangerous squad in Ligue 1. The list of captivating football instances across Europe goes on.

As the players have rushed to their countries following the call of duty, fans have been fortunate to witness about two months of quality football. They must also be hoping that the clubs pick right from where they left off, after the international break.

In today's article, we will be looking at teams that have scored the highest number of goals across Europe's major leagues so far.

Note: Goals across all major competitions are taken into account.

Ranking the top 5 clubs in Europe's major leagues with the most goals so far this season

#5 Real Madrid — 24

Real Madrid have been impressive in La Liga by scoring 22 goals from 8 games

A highly successful period that included a Champions League three-peat was followed by a slight downfall for Real Madrid. After the 2017-18 campaign, Los Blancos lost three of their main pillars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and manager Zinedine Zidane in seasons that followed.

However, the club did its best to maintain its reputation. Bringing in Carlo Ancelotti, someone who knows the club inside-out, seems to be working for the Spanish giants. Having had a great start to the season, Real Madrid endured two bitter defeats in quick succession before entering the international break.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca! Los Blancos were scoring goals for fun tonight! Including TWO more goals AND assists for Karim Benzema as well as a hat-trick for Marco Asensio 🔥 Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca! Los Blancos were scoring goals for fun tonight! Including TWO more goals AND assists for Karim Benzema as well as a hat-trick for Marco Asensio 🔥 https://t.co/PcRhXFqgPQ

The 33-times Liga champs have secured 24 goals across all competitions. While they have been impressive in La Liga (22 goals from eight games), their UCL outings have given them just two goals so far.

#4 PSG — 25

PSG have scored 22 goals in the domestic league

By its standards, PSG should have been at the top of the list. Nevertheless, with 25 goals across all competitions, the Parisians secure 4th spot on our list. After nine Ligue 1 matchdays, PSG have scored 22 goals in the domestic league.

Being in a relatively tougher group in the Champions League has allowed the 2020 tournament finalists to grab three goals off two games so far. Pochettino's men are expected to go really far in the competition. It would be a shame if the Parisians end their campaigns on a mediocre level despite boasting a star-studded squad.

Undoubtedly, for the same reason, they are also expected to increase the number of goals scored.

Goal @goal PSG goals this season:Messi + Neymar + Mbappe = 5 goals

Idrissa Gueye + Ander Herrera = 8 goals PSG goals this season:Messi + Neymar + Mbappe = 5 goals

Idrissa Gueye + Ander Herrera = 8 goals https://t.co/1WKWriILfv

