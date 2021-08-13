Top 5 clubs with the most valuable squads in the world right now - August 2021

Since Neymar’s record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017-18, the transfer market in Europe (in terms of how valuable players now are) has changed dramatically. Touching the sacred triple-digit is not a distant dream anymore, as many clubs are interested in breaking the bank in order to ensure domestic and continental success.

Today, we will take a look at five clubs that arguably have the strongest squads in Europe. They have either managed to win big or are preparing to take the fight to the champions with the help of highly-rated superstars. Now, without further ado, let us take a look at

5 clubs who have the most valuable squads in the world

Stats via: Transfermarkt

#5 Manchester United (Premier League) - €858.25m

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Manchester United have not won the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League since Sir Alex Ferguson’s farewell season in 2012-13. Still, against the odds, the Red Devils have maintained their stature as one of the most valuable clubs in the world.

Currently, Manchester United’s 29-man squad is valued at €858.25m, making them the fourth most valuable club in England. Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford are the three most valuable players of the club, currently valued at €100m, €90m, and €85m, respectively.

🔴 IS 21 COMING?!



🧐With the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane joining Solskjaer’s Man Utd - could #MUFC be lifting the PL title this season? pic.twitter.com/ZyQwevCF1I — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 12, 2021

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United finished the 2020-21 Premier League campaign in second place, which exceeded expectations. With Sancho being added to the attack this season, United will look to climb to the summit and dethrone their city rivals, Manchester City.

#4 Liverpool (Premier League) - €904.50m

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has taken Liverpool to great heights - leading the club to a Champions League and a Premier League title in two consecutive years. Last year, they struggled to get going, but that did not do much harm to their squad valuation.

With a current valuation of €904.50m, the Anfield outfit are the fourth-most valuable club in the world and third-most valuable in England. The Reds have one of the most fearsome attacking trios in the world right now in the form of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. Add Diogo Jota to the mix, and you get an explosive recipe.

Ridiculous! 😱🔥



The stats behind @MoSalah's four years at Liverpool...🔢 pic.twitter.com/1p0QHiIzlK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 22, 2021

As expected, Mohamed Salah is the most valuable player in the squad, carrying a tag of €100m. Next up is Sadio Mane, who is valued at €85m, followed by Trent-Alexander Arnold, who is currently valued at €75m.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh