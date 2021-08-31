Top 5 defenders to watch in the 2021-22 La Liga season

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, arguably two of the best defenders in recent La Liga history, have left Spain this summer. While the Spaniard has moved to PSG, the Frenchman has joined Premier League giants Manchester United.

Now is the time for fresh faces to step up and deliver, and La Liga has a lot of defenders waiting to do exactly that. The Spanish league might have lost three big players this summer, but the talent on offer in every single game is enough to pull eyes from all around the world.

Today, we take a look at

5 defenders who could set La Liga on fire this season

Note: This is not a ranking but just a listicle of 5 defenders to keep an eye on.

#5 Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One

Carlo Ancelotti is back at Real Madrid with fresh plans. The Italian coach will be looking to help Los Blancos become champions again, and is looking to make the most of his resources.

#DEPORTE 🎖| Ferland Mendy sigue al margen del grupo a dos días del estreno del Real Madrid en LaLiga Santander, con la visita al Alavés del sábado, para la que Carlo Ancelotti puede contar con Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard y Karim Benzema, que no han tenido minutos en pretemporada. pic.twitter.com/OvugDvo5xh — NCI (@NoticiasCanali_) August 12, 2021

One big change Ancelotti is reportedly planning is the position of Ferland Mendy. The left-back is reportedly set to be tried out as a centre-back by the Italian manager this season.

Reports suggest Carlo Ancelotti wants to work with Marcelo, the club captain, as the left-back this season but does not want to leave Ferland Mendy out of the side. The new position could prove to be a big opportunity for the Frenchman to show his versatility.

#4 Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

La Liga star Jules Kounde was linked with Manchester City last summer and this time around, it was Tottenham and Chelsea. Premier League clubs know of the Frenchman's talents and have been looking to lure him to England.

🚨 Sevilla confirm they will not be negotiating any fee for Jules Kounde and want the release clause activated.



“Jules Koundé has chances to leave the club if some club will pay the release clause (around €80M). Chelsea made a bid last week but we didn’t like it”. — Sripad (@falsewinger) August 31, 2021

While Jules Kounde has rejected a move to Tottenham, he is reportedly keen to join Chelsea. The Blues have allegedly agreed personal terms with the centre-back, but reports suggest La Liga side Sevilla are reluctant to sell him.

“Jules Koundé has chances to leave the club if some club will pay the release clause. Chelsea made a bid last week but we didn’t like it”.

The constant change in fee demands has reportedly ended Chelsea's interest in the Frenchman, and he looks set to stay at Sevilla. The La Liga side will be happy to keep hold of Jules Kounde, as he is easily one of the most promising defenders in the world right now.

