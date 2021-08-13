Top 5 defenders to watch in the 2021-22 Premier League season

The 2021-22 Premier League season has all the makings to be one of the most open campaigns in years. That's because, unlike in years past, there are several teams who have deep squads and some world-class players to call upon this time.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have strengthened their teams, while Liverpool will have their key players back from a nightmarish injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign.

Several other teams like the likes of Leicester City and Arsenal will hope to push for a top-four place, which could make it an entertaining Premier League season this time.

There have been some impressive defensive additions to teams this summer, which could make the teams at the top a lot more difficult to catch up for the chasing pack.

So without further ado, here's a look at the top five defenders to watch out for in the 2021-22 Premier League:

#5 Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Signed from RB Leipzig for a fee of £36 million, Ibrahima Konate is expected to push the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez for a place in the Liverpool playing XI in the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman was part of an impressive young core at Leipzig that pushed Bayern Munich all the way for the league title last season, and has a high ceiling.

Konate was impressive for Liverpool in pre-season. He was difficult to get past, showed good recovery pace when he was caught high up the pitch, and distributed the ball well.

Liverpool struggled with injuries last season, so it’s highly unlikely they'll have a similar scenario this season. Even if they do, they have some quality depth in their squad this time.

#4 Ben White (Arsenal)

Ben White is one of the most talented young defenders in the Premier League after becoming Arsenal’s record defensive signing this summer. White’s ability on the ball is second to none in the league, as he can play raking long passes, and bring the ball out from the back as well.

The defender showed his quality in the Championship under a demanding manager like Marcelo Bielsa in the 2019-20 season, helping Brighton retain their top-flight status.

At Arsenal, White will have better players around him, so he should get more opportunities to showcase his quality on the pitch.

