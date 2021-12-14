Top 5 defenders in the world for 2021 according to fans

The year 2021 was one for defenders to really show their mettle in the world of football. Italy's success at the 2020 European Championship was largely due to their defensive solidity throughout the tournament. The experienced duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini held the fort brilliantly for Italy.

Similarly, Chelsea's upturn in fortunes under Thomas Tuchel was characterized by their defensive stability. They conceded a record only four goals en route to winning the UEFA Champions League title.

A good number of defenders and defensive players have impressed greatly for club and country throughout the year.

Using the GOAL50 poll conducted by Goal, we have compiled the list of the five best defenders in the world in 2021 according to the fans.

#5 Dani Alves

Brazil v Spain: Gold Medal Match Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Despite being 38 years old, Brazilian defender Dani Alves has remained one of the most consistent players of 2021. The veteran defender played in the Brazilian Serie A with Sao Paulo. He was then invited to the Brazil team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as one of the squad's overage players.

In Alves' debut Olympics in Tokyo, the defender started every match despite his age and captained Brazil to the gold medal in the tournament. Remarkably, Alves played 120 minutes in both the semifinals and final for Brazil as they emerged with the gold medal. Alves' Olympic gold medal saw him extend his record honors haul to 42 major titles in his career.

Shortly after the Olympic games, Alves parted ways with Sao Paulo after the Brazilian club failed to pay his wages. After his former teammate Xavi Hernandez was appointed FC Barcelona manager, Alves rejoined Blaugrana on a short-term deal for a second stint.

The experienced defender is expected to make his unofficial second FC Barcelona debut in the Maradona Cup. It will come against Boca Juniors on December 14th.

#4 Leonardo Bonucci

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Veteran Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci had himself an impressive 2021. He was part of a miserly Italian defense that kept opponents at bay en route to winning Euro 2020.

The defender scored the equalizer for Italy in the final against England. He was named man of the match as Italy claimed the Euro 2020 title. However, Bonucci had a disappointing season at club level with Juventus as Inter Milan dethroned them in Italian Serie A.

Bonucci was recognized for his achievements and finished in 14th place in the Ballon d'Or 2021 rankings. This made him the third-highest ranked defender.

Edited by Aditya Singh