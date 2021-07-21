5 top footballers whose contracts are expiring after the 2021-22 season

The new club season in European football is just a few weeks away and understandably, preparations are in full swing. Many teams have begun their pre-season tours and are bolstering their squad with new signings.

Some of the highest-profile footballers will be entering the final year of their contracts with their respective sides, leaving them with big decisions to make. While the list is long, we've whittled it down to these five:

#5 John Stones (Manchester City)

John Stones played a key role in helping City back to Premier League glory

Last season couldn't have been more successful for John Stones. The 27-year-old played a starring role in Manchester City's league title success, finding the net on four occasions.

It was a massive turnaround in fortunes for the English footballer as his future at the club was in limbo and exit rumors could be heard above the din.

Stones later carried that form into the Euros with England, where he re-established himself among the best centre-backs in Europe.

Reports suggest the 27-year-old is set to sign a new three-year contract with City, but until it's official, his future will remain a topic of discussion.

#4 Pedri (Barcelona)

Many big clubs are interested in Pedri after his performances at Euro 2020

Pedri's name was on everyone's lips after his top performances for Spain at Euro 2020.

He won the best young player of the tournament award and has garnered interest from some top European clubs, including Liverpool.

The 18-year-old footballer still has a year left on his contract with Barcelona. After his impressive European campaign, Blaugrana should be eager to tie him down. It won't be long before the teams queue up at his door with more lucrative offers.

