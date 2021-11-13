Top 5 footballers sponsored by Puma right now  (2021)

Puma, along with Nike and Adidas, is one of the top three brands in the sports industry. The German company is renowned for manufacturing and designing sports apparel, boots and sports accessories with some of the top personalities sponsoring them.

It may come as a surprise to many, but the founders of Puma and Adidas were brothers. The Dassler brothers originally started their own company, before splitting up and following their separate paths to form Adidas and Puma. Both German companies are two leading brands in the 21st century and rivals to each other.

Despite being below Adidas and Nike in terms of global popularity and success, Puma is slowly rising in the market. Nike's loss in 2021 has been Puma's gain with many top footballers switching to Puma. Some of the top sports personalities like Lewis Hamilton, Usain Bolt, Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli have been associated with Puma in recent years.

On that note, let us take a look at

5 footballers sponsored by Puma right now

#5 Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the world in recent years. The Slovenian goalie has been crucial to the success of Diego Simeone's team, playing an indispensable role. He has a kept a ridiculous number of clean-sheets - over 150 cleansheets in 319 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Blessed with superb shot-stopping techniques, Oblak is a towering presence between the posts for his team. His precise sense of positioning has helped him be in the right place at the right time. Moreover, his reach has helped him make some impossible saves during his seven-year tenure at Atletico.

The Modern-Day GK @themoderndaygk



Here’s some footage we got over there of Jan Oblak making everything look EASY!



#themoderndaygk #janoblak #oblak #puma We were asked by @pumafootball to come to Madrid and put one of the world's best through his paces...Here's some footage we got over there of Jan Oblak making everything look EASY!

Oblak has won the 'Zamora award' five times in La Liga and remains one of the best in business. The 28-year-old is an avid Puma user, with both his gloves and boots coming from Puma.

#4 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Since his arrival at Manchester City back in 2011, Sergio Aguero has etched his name in the history books. Undoubtedly, the Argentine will go down as one of the finest forwards to grace the Premier League. He has played a pivotal role in Manchester City's success over the last decade.

Minister Of Unemployment 🇷🇼 @Musekere1 Sergio Aguero had such an amazing career. He will forever be a Manchester City legend 💙 Sergio Aguero had such an amazing career. He will forever be a Manchester City legend 💙 https://t.co/j9BvRkMNzO

Aguero became Manchester City's record goalscorer before moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2021. For the Premier League giants, the 33-year-old has racked up a whopping 260 goals and 73 assists in 390 appearances.

He will always be remembered for his last-minute winner against QPR in a 3-2 win on the final day of the season. This led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 44 years in the 2011-12 season.

