Top 5 forwards above the age of 30 currently (2021)

A footballer usually hits his peak between the ages of 25-29. They will be at the height of their physical abilities during that time. The strenuous and relentless nature of the professional football circuit can take its toll on the human body. It is not easy to keep up the levels beyond the age of 30.

However, owing to the renewed focus on fitness regimes, more and more players are now able to sustain their form for longer periods of time. Some of the best players in the game are above 30 years of age now.

The players on this list continue to be the focal points for their teams in the final third, despite having crossed the age where they were supposed to have hit their 'peaks'. They have been able to go shoulder-to-shoulder with players much younger than them and some of them have refused to slow down.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five forwards over the age of 30.

#5 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Luis Suarez is one of the best strikers of his generation. He outscored Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga in the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons. Despite all his contributions, the Uruguayan international was shown the exit door by Barcelona in rather abrupt fashion in the summer of 2020.

Distraught with the way he was treated, Suarez copped a move to Barcelona's title-rivals Atletico Madrid. Under Diego Simeone, the 34-year-old went on to prove that he still has what it takes to succeed at the highest level of the game.

Suarez led from the front, scoring 21 goals and providing three assists as Atletico Madrid pipped Real Madrid and Barcelona to the La Liga title. He has lost a bit of pace but his movement and interplay with fellow attackers in the final third remains elite.

In the upcoming Copa America 2021, the striking partnership between Edinson Cavani and Suarez will be something to look forward to as the two veteran strikers have exhibited great goalscoring form this past season.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is 33-years-old but he continues to be one of the best strikers in the world. He had a great 2020-21 season which saw him earn an unlikely call-up to the French national side after a six-year absence.

Benzema's contributions were crucial to Real Madrid remaining in the race for the La Liga title until the final day of the season. He scored 30 goals and provided nine assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos in the recently concluded season.

He will add a lot more sharpness to France's attack in the upcoming Euros. Benzema continues to be a top centre-forward despite being 33. His movement in and around the final third, coupled with his ball-carrying skills, make him as dangerous a striker as any we can find in Europe.

