Top 5 games to watch in Europe's major leagues this weekend (October 1-3)

Following an exhilarating round of European football across three different club competitions, league action returns this weekend. This weekend across Europe's major leagues will be the last before the international break.

There are some enticing clashes across the continent's top five leagues this weekend. On that note, here's a look at the five big clashes this Saturday and Sunday across Europe's top five leagues that you must watch out for:

#5 Torino vs Juventus (Serie A)

Torino and Juventus will meet in the 205th Derby della Mole.

The Turin derby is among the lesser-known derbies in European football. That is due to the contrasting statures of the sides involved. While Juventus are the most successful team in Italy, Torino are, at best, a mid-table team.

But don't let that lead you to believe that this is a lopsided encounter. Il Toro have been fighting tooth and nail in the derby lately. They secured a 2-2 draw at home against Juventus last season, their second stalemate in five games. Meanwhile, the Bianconeri have won by more than two goals only twice in their last eight Turin derbies.

Juventus' struggles in the new season under returning manager Massimiliano Allegri has been no secret. They have won only twice from their opening six games, their worst league start in over 50 years, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen



More 🎙🔚 That draws our pre-Derby della Mole press conference to a close.More #ToroJuve build-up to come throughout the day! 🎙🔚 That draws our pre-Derby della Mole press conference to a close.



More #ToroJuve build-up to come throughout the day!

For the first time in a while, Torino also sit above their city rivals in the league table, courtesy of a better goal difference. They would want to keep it that way for some more time.

#4 Manchester United vs Everton (Premier League)

Manchester United are looking to win at home for the second time on the bounce.

Having started the 2021-22 season on a bright note, Manchester United have blown hot and cold off late. They have lost three of their last five games across competitions. United needed a stoppage-time winner from Cristiano Ronaldo to see off Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite having an envious attacking arsenal, all's not well in Stretford. Head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, particularly, has come under fire for his poor tactics and questionable substitutions in United's recent games.

For that reason, Everton will fancy their chances of upsetting United. They're breathing right below United's neck in the league table, with only goal-difference separating the two sides.

The Toffees are enjoying life under Rafael Benitez so far, winning four times from their opening six games. That should holds them in good stead as they seek to end their long victory drought at Old Trafford.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far