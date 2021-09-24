Top 5 games to watch this weekend in European football

Following a crazy midweek schedule in European football, another installment of weekend league fixtures is upon us.

All the major leagues are now a few games into their 2021-22 season and steadily gathering momentum.

But the upcoming set of clashes is only going to add more fuel to the fire as we have some really incredible match-ups in store.

Ahead of the highly anticipated kick-off, let's look at the five big matches you should be following this Saturday and Sunday.

#5 Lazio vs AS Roma (Serie A)

Lazio and Roma lock horns in 177th Rome derby

The Rome derby is quite underrated. It never gets as much attention as other major derbies in Europe's top five leagues, but that doesn't mean it's not worth looking forward to.

In fact, it's quite the opposite. Lazio and AS Roma share a fierce rivalry, fueled further by fanatic ultras. They turn the match into a spectacle with their raucous support from the stands.

The Derby della Capitale this weekend, the 177th in official games, is particularly enticing as both sides are currently on a tear, scoring 12 times each.

Le Aquile have been a fearsome attacking outfit for quite some time now. But the arrival of Jose Mourinho has turned the Giallorossi into one too, spearheaded by Tammy Abraham.

He'll come up against another prolific striker, Ciro Immobile, in what could be a fiery key battle between them. Meanwhile Pedro gears up to face his former side Roma this weekend for the first time since leaving in the summer.

A nail-biter clash.

#4 Real Madrid vs Villarreal (La Liga)

Real Madrid last lost to Villarreal in 2018 but have won only thrice in the last 8 games against them

Real Madrid and Villarreal are currently on a contrasting run of form.

Los Blancos are leading the pack with five wins in six games and a ridiculous 21 goals scored. Meanwhile, the Yellow Submarine are languishing below mid-table, having won only once so far.

So, it should be straight-forward for Carlo Ancelotti's men and hence not that exciting, right? Get this - of the last eight clashes between the sides, Madrid have won only thrice, drawing four times.

Villarreal, right since their promotion to the Spanish top-flight in 2013, have been a bogey team for Real Madrid. Hence, Los Blancos won't be taking anything for granted this weekend.

