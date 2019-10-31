Top 5 goalkeepers in the world right now

KRC Genk v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

There is often much debate about the ever-changing role of the goalkeeper in a team. As we enter a new era of tactics in football, the game and its demands of a goalkeeper seem to be becoming even more elaborate. The recent machinations of a more rounded game expect a goalkeeper to be good with the ball at his feet, often expecting him to be the first playmaker in a team and building up play from the back.

A Ballon d'Or shortlist comprising of no less than three goalkeepers is only a mere indication of the rising influence of a shotstopper in the modern game. One look around and you see a multitude of teams willing to pay world-record amounts to secure a pedrigreed player between the sticks.

In the modern game, a keeper needs to command his defensive area, be a supreme shot-stopper and at the same time trigger phases of play which may lead to their team scoring or at least threatening to do so.

So, keeping in mind the increased list of qualities expected in the modern-day keeper, let's look at the the top-five goalkeepers in world football at the moment.

#5 Manuel Neuer

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich and Germany's 33-year-old custodian, Manuel Neuer came into the 2018-19 season on the back of a harrowing time the previous year on account of injuries. However, 16 clean sheets in 42 games overall for club and country seemed indicative of the fact that he had put all his injury issues behind him last season.

Neuer played a starring role as Bayern registered a domestic double and the legendary goalkeeper is still one of the mainstay's of Joachim Low's squad for Germany. While a lot of questions may be asked of Bayern's defensive frailties this season, it is without a shadow of doubt that Bayern are better with the German in goal.

A strong presence in the box and the modern goalkeeping archetype, Neuer is a leader who possesses the ability to organize a defence in addition to his ability between the sticks. Germany has always boasted a strong conveyor belt of prodigious goalkeepers with the likes of Marc Andre ter-Stegen, Timo Horn, Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp all vying for the role of Germany's first choice in that department.

In between this melee of goalkeeping talent, Neuer, even at this stage of his career, is Germany's first choice. Perhaps, a prudent and timely reminder that he indeed still is, one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

