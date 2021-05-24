Top 5 goalscorers in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (2020-21)

All the major domestic leagues in European football have drawn to a close this season, with the continent's top five leagues crowning their respective champions last weekend.

The final matchday of the season was a dramatic one, with Europe’s top clubs fighting valiantly for championship titles or qualification for European football next season. There were some scintillating performances across Europe’s top tiers, while the advent of Video Assistant Referee also led to more goals and more drama than ever before.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five goalscorers in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

#5 Kylian Mbappe | Ligue 1 (27 goals)

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was in sensational form in the 2020-21 season and has emerged as a strong contender for the Ballon D’Or going into the Euros.

Just a month back, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were on the cusp of a European treble, but they ended their 2020-21 campaign in disappointing fashion. They won the Coupe de France title but finished a point behind champions Lille to lose their Ligue 1 stranglehold; in the Champions League, they were eliminated in the semi-finals.

Despite their inconsistent performances across competitions this campaign, Kylian Mbappe shone like a million stars. In 47 appearances across all competitions, the young Frenchman was involved in 53 goals (42 goals, 11 assists).

The 22-year old played a part in 50% of PSG’s goals (16) in the Champions League this season. In the Ligue 1, he scored 27 goals, which was 39% of PSG's league goal tally, as he took home his third consecutive Golden Boot award.

⚽ 2018-19

⚽ 2019-20

⚽ 2020-21



Kylian Mbappe picks up his third Ligue 1 golden boot in a row 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QFdxc2uWp5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 23, 2021

Despite Mbappe's exploits, PSG fell short in their quest to win a fourth-consecutive league title.

#4 Harry Kane | Premier League (23 goals)

Harry Kane won his third Premier League Golden boot.

Harry Kane won his third Premier League Golden Boot, scoring on the final day of the season to finish a goal ahead of Mohamed Salah.

In 35 Premier League appearances, Harry Kane accumulated 23 goals and 14 assists as he led both the goalscorers and assists tally in the 2020-21 edition of the competition.

Salah and Kane were tied at 22 goals going into the final matchday of the league season, but the Egyptian failed to get on the scoresheet. Kane, though, scored a goal and assisted another in Tottenham Hotspur’s come-from-behind 4-2 triumph over Leicester City.

The England international recorded an xG of 20.5 in the Premier League and an xA of 7.4 as he became the first player since Andy Cole to finish the league season with the most goals and assists.

1 - Harry Kane finished the season as both the top goalscorer and top assister in the Premier League (23 goals, 14 assists) – only the second time a player has finished with both the outright most goals and assists in the competition after Andy Cole in 1993-94. Multifaceted. pic.twitter.com/04Y7r2m7Oc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 23, 2021

Thanks to Kane's exploits, Spurs managed to salvage their disappointing season, as they secured a Europa Conference League spot ahead of their north London rivals Arsenal.

Kane and Son Heung-Min broke the record for most Premier League goal combinations this season, beating a 26-year-old record held by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton.

1 / 2 NEXT