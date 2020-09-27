It's that time of the year when EA Sports releases the latest edition of FIFA, the largest sports video game franchise on the planet. The game is expected to hit the stores in early October, but player ratings have already been released by EA.

New Season

New Ratings 📈👉 https://t.co/ZBZK7fgfs5

Football is back.



Join the conversation #FIFARatings pic.twitter.com/e4XQirPKI8 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 10, 2020

Like every year, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two top-rated players in the game with an overall rating of 93 and 92 respectively. Premier League players have steadily moved up the rankings and as many as four players from English top-flight make it into the top 10 highest-rated players in the FIFA 21.

Unsurprisingly, reigning champions Liverpool and runners-up Manchester City have some of the league's highest-rated players.

Top 5 highest-rated Premier League players in FIFA 21

#5 Alisson Becker (Goalkeeper) - Liverpool

FIFA 21 rating - 90

Alisson retains his title as the Premier League's highest-rated goalkeeper in FIFA 21.

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker comes fifth in the list thanks to his overall rating of 90. This makes him the second-highest-rated goalkeeper in the game, on par with Barcelona's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who has been given a higher seeding than Alisson by EA Sports.

Advertisement

Alisson Becker saved a penalty in the Premier League for the first time since joining Liverpool in 2018/19.



The man to end Jorginho's 100% record from the spot. pic.twitter.com/qKTw6w7aEm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2020

Alisson failed to retain his grip on the Premier League Golden Glove award in the 2019-20 campaign, as his compatriot Ederson won it having kept 16 clean sheets for Manchester City.

The Yashin Trophy winner was a crucial part of Liverpool's title-run in the previous campaign. Here are some of his goalkeeping stats in detail:

Goalkeeper Diving: 86

Goalkeeper Handling: 88

Goalkeeper Kicking: 85

Goalkeeper Reflexes: 89

Goalkeeper Positioning: 91

#4 Sadio Mane (Left Winger) - Liverpool

FIFA 21 rating - 90

Sadio Mane is one of the best wingers in the world

Sadio Mane made his maiden appearance in the top 10 list of FIFA's highest-rated players this year after his overall rating was boosted by two points, thanks in part to a stellar campaign for the Reds in the previous season.

The Senegalese forward has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League for the last three seasons and is currently in peak physical condition. He is one of the fastest players in the league according to the stats from the game.

He has kicked off this season with a bang and if he can continue to perform at his current levels he might even receive a rating upgrade going forward. Here are some of his stats in detail:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 85

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 90

Defence: 44

Physical: 76