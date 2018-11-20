×
Top 5 Home football kits in Europe 18/19

Dino RIK
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15   //    20 Nov 2018, 06:25 IST

Ranking the 5 best kits in Europe this season
Ranking the 5 best kits in Europe this season

Football is a nerve-racking, thrilling game to view. What catches the eyes of the viewer is the simple, yet so beautiful kits the teams wear with significance and a relation with their country or team. This season, unlike any other season, European football is blessed with some handsome home football kits. As the players stepping onto the field donning their club's traditional colors, it is an overwhelming rollercoaster of emotion for the home fans. When a new season kicks off, fans get eager not only to see how good their team performs but also how their club's new kit looks and the changes they've brought.

Also Read: Top 5 Football kits of all time

Ranking the Season's top 5 home kits
Ranking the Season's top 5 home kits

For a soccer fan, whether or not he belongs to the city of the team he supports, the team colors are the most important symbol of his football loyalty. Football teams’ kits have become prime real estate for sponsors who earn millions from them. Let's take a look at the Top 5 home kits of UEFA clubs in the 18/19 season.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain F.C.


PSG Home Kit 18/19
PSG Home Kit 18/19

Featuring the Fly Emirates as the primary sponsor, Nike turned Paris Saint German's central stripe into an aggressive red blur, indicating the speed and spray of the squad. It consists of elements of the new Nike Vapour Aeroswift 2018 template. Having star-studded squad with big names like Neymar, Mbappe, and Cavani, it is a big treat for PSG's fans to experience their players in this cool red and blue kit.


Dream trio in PSG's Home kit
Dream trio in PSG's Home kit

The kit is a modern perception of the Parc de Princes based club's classic 'Hechter' design. Shorts and socks in the same color as the shirt which completes the 7 times Ligue 1 Champion's 18/19 season kit.

1 / 3 NEXT
Dino RIK
CONTRIBUTOR
Mad on football, all the way from the southern tip of the Indian peninsula
