Top 5 international players in MLS 2020

Major League Soccer has been on the rise and with each passing year, the league is getting bigger than ever. Legendary players like David Villa, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Thiery Henry, Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, and Frank Lampard have already graced the league, and many more talents are flocking to play in the MLS.

The Major League Soccer consists of 24 teams of which 21 are from the United States, and three are from Canada. Further, these teams are divided into two conferences, East and West. The top seven sides from each conference progress to the playoffs stage. Following the playoff rounds of each conference, the winners clash in one ultimate game of the season called the MLS Cup where they see out each other for the trophy.

Seattle Sounders won the league last year and would be looking to defend their title but face stiff competition from others who have shaped their squad well to have a go at it again. Addressed as retirement league often, the MLS is now home to some of the top talents from all across the world.

Without further ado, here we take a look at top five international players in the Major League Soccer:

#5. Maximiliano Moralez

Maximiliano Moralez has been one of the best midfielders plying his trade in the MLS. The New York City FC attacking midfielder was quite vital for his side last term. The Argentine found the net on 7 occasions and also set up 12 goals for his side. The Argentine also assisted once in the playoffs against Toronto FC which his side eventually lost.

Moralez remains a key player for The Pigeons who unlocks the opposition teams' defensive structures with his exemplary vision and creativity. The 32-year-old helped the NYC FC finish at the top of the Eastern Conference table.

The Argentine is an excellent playmaker who creates a lot of chances for his teammates to score. He acts as a fluid passage between the defenders and forwards.

