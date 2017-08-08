Top 5 kits in Europe- 2017/18

Ranking the best kits in all of Europe.

by Shambhu Ajith 08 Aug 2017

Who got the best? Find out

We're racing into the 2017/18 season and the excitement is palpable. The clubs have flown back home after their pre-season friendly matches where they have showcased teasers of their new strategies and more importantly their new acquisitions.

But not a lot of things are better agents of the fresh and new like the club kits. The stalwarts of the sportswear industry drop ink to fabric to make sure they are captivating to the eye and the revenue from their sales is plentiful.

The subtlest of mistakes can cause great financial setbacks if the fans don't deem a kit worthy of being bought. Its an intricate process that combines technology and the creative think tanks who decided to put the lines and the stripes where they are. And what we can do is sit back and judge for now.

So let's check out the 5 best kits in Europe this year.

#5 Barcelona

The sponsor name fits right in

Of course, there's no room for the dreary on Barcelona's armour. And you ought to expect Nike to be privy to that. The club's primary colours are all in tact- the deep blue base, the maroon stripes (that fade into lines) and the yellow on the sponsor logo and the club crest. The yellow and maroon strip that runs around the collar is a nice touch. It might just be me but maybe the stripes could have extended to the sides too.

But all in all, La Blaugrana will look like the elite club that they are. And that's compliment enough.