Ranking 5 best midfielders in La Liga (2021)

Many great midfielders have graced La Liga in the past, and this past season has been no different. In what was a thrilling finale, Atletico Madrid became champions for the first time since 2013-14. Diego Simeone's side clinched the title on a dramatic final matchday. La Liga's top guns impressed yet again, with midfielders putting in outstanding performances.

From star midfielders to young rising talents, there has been no dearth of standout midfielders in the league. While many familiar faces feature on the list, one Luka Modric just misses out. Age looks to have caught up with him, having played an insane amount of games for club and country. With proper rest and a pre-season, he should be able to rekindle his form and feature amongst the best!

With that said, let's take a look at the top five midfielders in La Liga this season

#5 Casemiro | Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

The Brazilian international has had yet another stellar season for Real Madrid this season. Casemiro has been at the heart of Real Madrid's midfield, running tirelessly and putting in the defensive work. With 2.5 tackles, 2.1 interceptions and 1.6 clearances per game in La Liga, it's easy to see how Casemiro played a crucial role for Madrid this season. His performances helped them become the second best defense in the league.

Casemiro for Real Madrid vs. Liverpool:



100% aerial duels won

86 touches

13 ball recoveries (most)

12 duels won (most)

9 accurate long balls

5 tackles (most)

5 clearances

2 interceptions

2 fouls won (=most)

1 chance created



So good at what he does. 💪

He also had his say on the offensive end, chipping in with six goals and four assists this season. Not bad at all for a defensive midfielder. He was excellent for club as well as country, with Brazil reaching the Copa America finals. But it's his tenacity, aggression and physicality, combined with an excellent reading of the game that makes him one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation.

#4 Koke | Atletico Madrid

Cadiz CF v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

In a title-winning La Liga season, Koke was the heart and soul of Atletico Madrid's midfield. The Spaniard was consistent throughout the season, putting in solid shifts on a regular basis. Currently in his prime, Koke is a regular under Diego Simeone, this time captaining the side to the league title, having won it previously in 2013-14. Koke led the team from the front as captain, with Atletico Madrid pulling through on the last day of the season.

Koke’s stats this season for Atleti:



29 games, 1 goal, 2 assists



Key passes: 29



Chances created: 31



Accurate passes: 90%



Interceptions: 29



Clearances: 23



Tackels succeeded: 35 / 65%



Average match raiting: 7.08



Mi Capitan ❤️🤍

The midfielder's strengths were on full display in La Liga this season. Koke has always been a beast in the center of the park. His ability to control games by dictating the tempo of the ball is something he has been doing in La Liga season after season. The ease with which he is able to move the ball and break defensive lines is criminally underrated. Combine that with his defensive work rate, Koke is one of the most complete midfielders, who was crucial to Atleti's success this season.

