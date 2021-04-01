Top 5 left-wingers in the world this season (2020/21)

Some of the best left-wingers in the world belong to the Premier League.

Wingers are a quintessential part of most modern teams. Most teams today prefer to operate with a centre-forward who's supported by two wingers on either side. Modern wingers love to cut inside from the wing and shift the ball to their stronger foot before letting fly.

As such, wingers contribute a lot more in terms of goalscoring now than they used to when the tendency was to hug the touchline and whip in crosses. Wingers are usually the tricksters and speedsters of their teams given how they have to be adept at beating defenders and finding space.

Most European teams have world-class wingers on their sides. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top 5 left-wingers in the world right now.

#5 Lorenzo Insigne

SSC Napoli v Granada CF - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

Lorenzo Insigne has been one of the most consistent attackers in Europe in recent years. The diminutive Italian international loves to cut in from the left-wing and slalom past defenders. He also has a beautiful curler of a shot in his kitty.

Insigne has proven to be tactically astute and intelligent and has adapted to several managerial regimes during his time at Napoli. Insigne has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for both club and country this year.

He has scored all of those 13 goals for Napoli in the Serie A. Insigne is also a pretty good set-piece taker. The 29-year-old has spent the entirety of the last decade at Napoli and this has been his best season in terms of productivity since the 2016/17 campaign.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United man Marcus Rashford has steadily improved ever since breaking into the senior side as a teenager. The Englishman has gone from strength to strength and has become quite a presence both on and off the pitch.

Rashford has greatly improved his playmaking skills under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Add that to his blistering pace and incredible trickery and Rashford is a nightmare for defenders when he is on top of his game. His finishing can still improve but there's no denying the fact that he is one of Manchester United's best players right now.

Rashford has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists for both club and country across all competitions this term and he is certain to add to that by the time this season draws to a close.

