Top 5 managers of all time with the most UEFA Champions League appearances

Every coach worth his salt dreams of fielding a team in the UEFA Champions League. The most prestigious club competition in Europe brings the best out of managers, forcing them to devise the smartest of gameplans on their toes.

Few managers have stood the test of the tournament and have emerged victorious. Others have not been so lucky and have nothing to show for it except for their courageous efforts.

Today, we will honor managers from both categories and give you a list of five tacticians with the highest appearances in the UEFA Champions League. Now, without standing at the ceremony, let's get to it!

#5 Pep Guardiola - 136 UEFA Champions League appearances

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Teams managed: Manchester City FC (51), FC Barcelona (49), FC Bayern Munich (36)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is widely revered as one of the best coaches of this generation. After making headlines with the Barcelona B team, Guardiola took charge of the senior Catalan outfit in 2008. He immediately made some bold decisions, molded Barcelona’s style of play, and led them to their first treble in history. He also became the youngest coach to win the UEFA Champions League in 2009 when his team beat Manchester United in the final.

Another UEFA Champions League triumph followed in 2011, again against Manchester United. Unfortunately, the Blaugrana could not seal the treble that season, as they failed to win the Copa del Rey.

Since 2011, Guardiola has been doing his best to win the Champions League again. Both Bayern Munich and last year’s finalists Manchester City have come close but could not take the final step. However, given the quality of the man and the players at his disposal, it would be surprising not to see him win another Champions League eventually.

#4 Jose Mourinho - 145 UEFA Champions League appearances

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Teams managed: Tottenham Hotspur (4), Manchester United FC (14), Real Madrid CF (32), Chelsea FC (57), FC Inter Milan (21), FC Porto (17)

The UEFA Champions League has witnessed plenty of eccentric coaches over the years, but none more exciting than Jose Mourinho. He has created a reputation for bending rules at every chance he gets and is often rewarded for it. The Portuguese manager has managed several high profile clubs in his career, winning the UEFA Champions League with Porto and Inter in 2004 and 2010, respectively.

"The Special One" also led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League semi-final appearances between 2011 and 2013. Mourinho is currently in charge of AS Roma and will look to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

