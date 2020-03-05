Top 5 marksmen in European league football in 2019-20

Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski was on a tear in the first half of the 2019-20 season becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score in each of the first 11 games of a season.

Bayern's Polish marksman carried over his form to the Champions League where he found the back of the net in each of his 6 games in the competition (5 in the group-stage, 1 in the Round of 16). Lewandowski's four-goal haul at Crvena Zvezda made him the only player after Lionel Messi to score multiple quadruples in the Champions League.

But Bayern's 31-year-old striker wasn't the only hottest striker in the European leagues in 2019-20. A 35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo overcame a slow start to the season by scoring in a Serie A record 11 consecutive games while 19-year-old Erling Braut Haaland has scored goals galore for multiple clubs this season.

Without further ado, let us meet the 5-most prolific scorers in European league football in 2019-20.

#5 Timo Werner (Leipzig) - 21 goals in 24 games

Timo Werner.

Enjoying the most prolific season of his young career, Timo Werner has scored a career-best 27 goals in 34 games in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season. The 24-year-old has scored 21 of those goals in the Bundesliga, matching his personal league tally of 2016-17 for the same club.

The only player to score multiple Bundesliga hat-tricks this season, bagging three-goal hauls against Borussia Moenchengladbach (away) and Mainz at home respectively, Werner joined Lewandowski as the only players to hit the 20-goal mark after 18 games of a Bundesliga season.

The only other player in Bundesliga history to have done so is Gerd Muller (1968-69 and 1972-73).

20 - For the first time in #Bundesliga history, two players (Robert Lewandowski and Timo Werner) have hit the 20 goal mark after 18 matchdays of a season. Previously, only Gerd Müller had reached this mark, in 1968-69 (20 goals) and in 1972-73 (21). Brace. pic.twitter.com/vSNqlsB6hJ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 19, 2020

Advertisement

In the Champions League, Werner has become the first player to score his first 7 goals in the competition away from home following his solitary goal in Leipzig's 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of this season's Round of 16.

1 / 3 NEXT