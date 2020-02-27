5 interesting stats from the Round of 16 first leg | Champions League 2019-20

Atalanta were the big winners in the Round of 16 first leg

Reigning Champions League winners Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid while tournament debutants Atalanta, the first team to reach the knockout rounds of the competition after losing their first three group stage games, were one of two big winners in the Round of 16 first leg action in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Four of the eight home teams won their first leg games, but perhaps more crucially, five teams scored what could be priceless away goals when the Round of 16 concludes in three weeks' time.

Bayern Munich's prolific Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski was on target for a sixth consecutive game in this season's competition as the Bavarian giants look to have taken a huge stride towards reaching the quarter-finals after a commanding 3-0 win at Chelsea.

In other results, Dortmund beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at home, Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw at Napoli, Manchester City won 2-1 at Real Madrid, while Italian champions Juventus stumbled to a 1-0 reverse away at Olympique Lyonnais.

On that note, let us have a look at 5 interesting stats from the first leg of Round of 16 action from this season's Champions League.

# 1 Timo Werner is the first player to score 7 Champions League away goals before scoring one at home

Timo Werner rejoices after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur

Timo Werner was the difference between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur in the former's first-ever knockout game in the Champions League, following the German striker's penalty in the first leg in north London.

It was Werner's fourth goal in this season's competition, taking his overall Champions League goal tally to seven. Interestingly, all seven of Werner's goals in the continental competition have come away from home, making him the first player in Champions League history to score seven away goals without netting one at home.

7 – Each of Timo Werner’s first seven Champions League goals have come away from home, the longest streak by a player in the competition’s history before their first home goal. Passport. pic.twitter.com/0s2ly0rupw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2020

