How have the 5 teams with perfect Champions League group-stage campaigns fared in the knockout round?

Bayern Munich

The 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Champions League saw Bavarian giants Bayern Munich win all 6 of their group-stage games, marking it only the 6th instance of a team winning all their group-stage games in the Champions League era.

In the process, Bayern also produced the highest goal difference (+19) and scored the most away goals (16) of any Champions League group-stage winner.

As the knockout round of the Champions League kicks off, all eyes will be on Bayern as they look to continue their win streak in the competition. Riding such a huge wave of confidence, they would be hoping to win their first title since lifting their 5th at the Wembley in 2013.

In a rematch of the 2012 final, the Bavarian giants will now lock horns with that season's winners Chelsea, who had triumphed on a penalty shootout at the home of Bayern Munich.

On that note, let us have a look at how the teams who have had perfect group-stage campaigns in the Champions League have fared in that season's competition.

#1 AC Milan (1992-93): Lost 0-1 to Marseille in the final

AC Milan in the 1992-93 Champions League

In the very first edition of the Champions League in 1992-93, AC Milan conceded just one goal in their two wins each over the trio of IFK Goteborg, Porto and PSV Eindhoven to produce the first perfect group-stage campaign in competition history.

A star-studded Milan team were the overwhelming favourites in the final against the other group winners Marseille. But Fabio Capello's men came unstuck in the game which mattered most.

French defender Basile Boli's solitary first-half strike for Marseille was the difference between the two teams in the Munich final.

