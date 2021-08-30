Top 5 matches to watch during this international break

After three weeks of intense club football action, we turn our heads to international games once again.

For the first time since all the major tournaments in the summer, national teams will regroup for next month's triple header.

Most sides have FIFA World Cup qualifying commitments, while some have managed to squeeze in a friendly too.

Either way, there's loads to look forward to over the next 10 days, so don't be disappointed!

With this list, we'll shed light on the

Top 5 games you should keep an eye on during this international break

#5 Portugal vs Ireland (1st September)

Ronaldo needs just one more goal to become football's all-time highest international scorer

The biggest reason to watch this game is the possibility of witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo script international history.

With 109 goals for Seleccao, the 36-year-old is level with former Iranian legend Ali Daei in terms of being the all-time highest national team goal-scorer.

That means he just needs one more to set a new milestone, and that elusive strike might come against the Boys in Green.

As astonishing as his record is, Ronaldo has somehow never scored against them, so here's an opportunity to rack up his 45th victim too.

Cristiano Ronaldo needs one more goal to become all-time record international scorer. Currently tied on 109 goals with Iran’s Ali Daei. Portugal have three games coming up in 10 days - against Ireland, Qatar and Azerbaijan — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 28, 2021

He's been selected for next month's triple header but has played only 30 minutes of football in the new season. His transfer from Juventus to Manchester United has caused him to miss out on guaranteed minutes.

But knowing Ronaldo for the player he is, that's probably not going to stop him from scoring.

#4 Sweden vs Spain (2nd September)

Spain and Sweden contested a tight 0-0 draw at Euro 2020 a few months ago

Sweden versus Spain has somewhat become an annual affair now.

The sides clashed in the qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020, the group stages of UEFA Euro 2020, and will now see each other for the first time in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers too.

Yet this fixture never gets boring or monotonous. They give each other a hard time and will be contesting for direct qualification from Group B.

På torsdag drar herrlandslagets VM-kval igång igen. Sverige ligger tvåa men har en match mindre spelad än Spanien! 👏✅



🇪🇸 - 7 poäng

🇸🇪 - 6 poäng

🇬🇷 - 2 poäng

🇬🇪 - 1 poäng

🇽🇰 - 0 poäng — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) August 30, 2021

La Roja are currently leading the pack with seven points, although the Blagult have played a game less, but maintain a 100% win record.

There was no separating the sides in the European championship a few months ago, playing out a goalless stalemate. It's exciting to see how their latest clash in the upcoming international break will pan out too.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh