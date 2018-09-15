Top 5 midfielders in football at the moment

Naby Keita - has been sensational for Liverpool so far this season

The role of a midfielder is very important for any team to achieve success. They control the match and help in defending as well as in attacking.

They lay the foundation for the team, and no team can be complete without a brilliant controller or box to box midfielder.

I am judging the players on this list based on their importance to their teams. Here are 5 midfielders who were brilliant last season.

#5 Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic celebrating against Huesca

Alongside Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic created magic for Barcelona and helped them dethrone Real Madrid to win LaLiga. He also helped Croatia to reach the World Cup final. He provided 5 assists last season.

He lays the foundation of La Blaugrana in midfield, and is one of their most important assets. Rakitic dictates play from the centre of the pitch. He is one of the best controllers in football currently.

#4 Ngolo Kante

Ngolo Kante - arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League

Ngolo Kante was rock solid last season for Chelsea, and helped them qualify for Europa League football. He also helped France win the World Cup.

Still only 27, a lot more can be expected from him both for Chelsea and France.

His performances have led to his wages being bumped to a record £290,000 per week. He is the main CDM of Chelsea Football Club.

#3 Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos - he is a magician with the ball at his feet

Toni Kroos possesses one of the best visions in world football, and helped Real Madrid win the prestigious UEFA Champions League last term for a third consecutive time.

He provided 10 assists in all competitions last season. Although he had a poor campaign with Germany in the World Cup, he still remains one of the best midfielders in the world.

