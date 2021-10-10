Top 5 modern legends who never played in the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two superhumans who have dominated modern football like no other. With unparalleled consistency and unbelievable statistics, their ability to decide a football match demonstrates their greatness. Despite their contrasting style, mentality and approach on the pitch, they have been an inspiration to many across the globe.

The two modern greats have broken and made countless records for more than a decade. Both Messi and Ronaldo have shown their extraterrestrial abilities numerous times and continue to do so even in the last chapters of their storied careers. Their scintillating displays have forced a debate between who is the greater among the two, which has been raging on for years.

B/R Football @brfootball Take a moment to appreciate Messi and Ronaldo's career numbers. We've lived in a GOAT era 🤩 Take a moment to appreciate Messi and Ronaldo's career numbers. We've lived in a GOAT era 🤩 https://t.co/kiytHvwH7J

While there are footballers who have played with both these modern greats, there are some who have missed out despite featuring in the same era. Today, we will be discussing the top five modern legends who never played with Messi and Ronaldo.

Both these greats have been playing the game for almost two decades now. So, we will only be considering retired footballers who played the majority of their career during the Messi-Ronaldo era.

Without further ado, let us take a look at

Top 5 modern legends who have never played for the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

Special mentions: Andriy Shevchenko, Adriano, Arjen Robben, David Beckham and John Terry.

#5 Didier Drogba

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Widely regarded as the ultimate big-game player, Drogba was known for popping up at important moments and deciding matches in the blink of an eye. The Ivorian striker had the ability to put the ball in the net, especially on the biggest stages. At club level, Drogba has a unique record of scoring 10 goals in 10 finals winning 10 trophies.

⭐️⭐️ @CFCRetro Didier Drogba - Let DownThe most unselfish striker of his generation Didier Drogba - Let DownThe most unselfish striker of his generation https://t.co/BjTb1PBKu1

Since moving to Chelsea in 2004, Drogba became an integral part for the Blues. In his 381 appearances for Chelsea, the Ivorian bagged 164 goals - 104 of them coming in the Premier League. During his tenure at Chelsea, Drogba had also racked up 55 assists in the Premier League and 87 in all competitions.

While Drogba has faced both Messi and Ronaldo a few times in his career, he remains the best forward to have never played with them.

#4 Frank Lampard

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Like Drogba, Frank Lampard is another Chelsea legend to have never played with Messi or Ronaldo. With 177 goals and 117 assists in 611 appearances, Lampard holds the record for most goals by a midfielder in the Premier League. The English midfielder has been key to Chelsea's success during his tenure, scoring 211 goals for the club.

Barring his unparalleled statistics, Lampard was known for his domination in midfield. The midfielder was extremely creative, with a knack for scoring goals which made him a massive threat to his opponents. Lampard has faced Ronaldo and Messi numerous times, yet has never featured alongside them.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh