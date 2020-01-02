Top 5 most remarkable records created by Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has been a standout performer for club and country during an illustrious two-and-a-half decade-long professional career.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner for Italy produced an extraordinary point-blank range save in the final to deny Zinedine Zidane as Italy went on to lift their fourth World title in a penalty shootout. Buffon conceded just two goals in seven matches in that tournament, playing a pivotal role in his country's title winning campaign following the infamous Calciopoli scandal.

The legendary keeper made his Serie A debut for Parma in 1995-96 and played there for 5 seasons before moving to Juventus in the summer of 2001-02. With the Bianconeri, Buffon won a plethora of titles during a glittering two-decade period interrupted by a season's absence when the keeper played for Paris St. Germain (2018-19).

Buffon has the most Serie A appearances of any goalkeeper and has the second most Champions League appearances of any Italian player behind AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini. Amongst a bevy of other records created by Buffon in various competitions during the course of his illustrious career, the following five stand out:

#1 Most consecutive minutes without conceding a Serie A goal

In the fourth minute of a 2015-16 Serie A game against Torino, Buffon broke the record for most consecutive minutes without conceding a Serie A goal - record set by Sebastiano Rossi (929 minutes) for AC Milan in the 1993-94 season. A second half penalty conceded to Andrea Belotti ended Buffon's record run at 974 minutes, which also included a record run of 10 consecutive clean sheets.

Buffon's 21 clean sheets in the season helped Juventus win a 5th straight Scudetto for the first time in over 8 decades. The legendary keeper in the process joined an exclusive club of players to win 7 top-flight titles.

