Top 5 oldest goal scorers in the Champions League semifinal

The UEFA Champions League, Europe's premier club football competition, has witnessed numerous moments of brilliance and drama over its illustrious history. Among these moments are the remarkable feats achieved by seasoned players who defy age to leave an indelible mark on the tournament.

In this article, we delve into the annals of Champions League history to explore the top five oldest goal scorers in the semifinals, showcasing their timeless talent and enduring impact on the game.

5 oldest goal scorers in the Champions League semifinal

5. Xabi Alonso - 34 years, 160 days

Xabi Alonso etched his name in the annals of the UEFA Champions League as one of the oldest players to score in the semifinals of Europe’s premier football club competition in the 2015–16 campaign when Bayern Munich faced Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish international showcased his timeless class as he leveled the tie in the 31st minute of the second leg at the Allianz Arena as his free-kick deflected off José María Giménez in the Atlético wall to wrongfoot Oblak, nestling into the back of the net.

4. Phillip Cocu - 34 years, 187 days

Phillip Cocu’s brace in the second leg of the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League semifinal would have been enough to pull off a comeback against AC Milan and send PSV into the final, if not for the last-gasp goal scored by Massimo Ambrosini, which made the score 3-3 on aggregate to send AC Milan into the final on away goals.

In the second leg, PSV mounted a spirited comeback as Cocu rose to the occasion in the 67th minute. Young-Pyo Lee's pinpoint cross found Cocu unmarked at the far post, and the veteran midfielder made no mistake, nodding home with authority to ignite hope among the PSV faithful.

3. Mats Hummels – 35 years, 143 days

Mats Hummels is the latest player to join the list, as he sent Borussia Dortmund to their third Champions League final in the club’s history at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain in the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League. The German scored the only goal in the second leg of the tie to give Dortmund a 2-0 aggregate win over the French giants to seal their spot in Wembley.

The 35-year-old scored in the 50th minute as he jumped highest inside the box to meet a perfectly executed corner kick by Julian Brandt. His header was precise and ended up inside the right post, leaving the goalkeeper flapping in the wind.

2. Edin Dzeko – 37 years, 54 days

Edin Dzeko is the second-oldest player to achieve this feat after AC Milan and Inter Milan squared off in the semifinals of the 2022-23 Champions League campaign.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina man proved that age is just a number in the first leg at San Siro as he put Inter Milan ahead in the seventh minute as he outmuscled Davide Calabria from Federico Dimarco’s corner and thrashed a volley from 12 yards past Mike Maignan in the Milan goal.

1. Ryan Giggs – 37 years, 148 days

Ryan Giggs became the oldest player to score in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League when he gave Manchester United the lead against Schalke 04 in the first leg of the 2010–11 campaign at Arena AufSchalke, now Veltins-Arena. The Welsh icon achieved this feat in the 67th minute after Rooney made a well-timed no-look pass to him, which he fired past Manuel Neuer for United’s first goal.