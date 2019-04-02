Top 5 paid managers in football in 2018/19

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world, but is he the best paid?

The world of football has been revolutionized by the changing dynamics of finances. Be it the broadcasting rights or the influx of foreign investments, the economics of the modern game has given clubs around Europe more spending power. This has resulted in an ever-increasing pay grade for footballers. However, if you thought it was only the players who were earning astronomical amounts of money, you are in for a surprise.

Clubs now acknowledge the contributions of managers and are willing to break the bank to get the best coaches in the business too. While being at the charge of a football team can be a thankless job at times, the remuneration can sometimes make up for the rigors of management. And there are quite a few football managers in the current scenario who are extremely well paid.

Today, we take a look at the top 5 best-paid football managers in the world. The list contains managers from La Liga, Premier League as well as the Ligue 1, but who has earned the highest this season? Read on to find out.

#5 Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona)

Valverde continues to inspire FC Barcelona forward

Remuneration - €23.5m

Ernesto Valverde took charge of Barcelona in the summer of 2017 amid a lot of expectations. The Spaniard had given a fantastic account of himself at Athletic Bilbao and had been chosen by the Barcelona hierarchy to take the club forward. He was replacing Luis Enrique, who had won every trophy possible for Barcelona in his three-year spell. It was an impossible feat to follow in many ways, but Valverde soon made it clear that he was special in his own way.

The Spaniard finished his first season at the club with a La Liga and Copa Del Rey double. He won the Supercopa de Espana this season and looks set to repeat a league and cup double once again this time. Under his guidance, Barcelona have been fluid, free-flowing and deadly accurate in front of goal. Most importantly, the Spaniard has allowed Messi to flourish in his system.

For all his efforts on the pitch, Ernesto Valverde also receives a handsome remuneration from the club. He has recently agreed to a contract extension which keeps him tied to the club until the end of next season. And as of now, the Spaniard earns €23.5m a year, which makes him the 5th highest paid Football Manager this season.

