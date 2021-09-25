The summer transfer window 2021 paved the way for a more exciting season for European football fans. The top five leagues along with the Champions League have raised their bars in terms of excitement, anticipation and individual performances.

Speaking of individual performances, in this article, we are going to cover the moments that get lost amidst the stats and scores - chance creation! While spectators and scoresheets celebrate the goal scorer or the assist provider, they often miss out on acknowledging the chance creator.

The football world has seen some brilliant chance creators like Andres Iniesta, David Beckham, Xavi, Zidane, among others. These players were gifted with eagle vision and pinpoint passing accuracy. Football has always produced players with these qualities. Without further ado, let's take a look at

5 players who have created the most chances this season in Europe's big five leagues

#5 Moses Simon (Nantes) — Ligue 1

Moses Simon has contributed directly to half of Nantes' goals so far this season

Not many would expect a player from the 8th placed team in Ligue 1 to make it onto the list. But yes, Nantes winger Moses Simon has made the cut as the player with 5th most chances created across Europe's top five leagues.

Although his team is yet to find its balance into the new season, Moses Simon has already found his. With five assists, the Nigerian international has contributed directly to half of Nantes' goals so far this season.

FAST TRACK 🇳🇬 @FastTrackNaija



• 3': Provide Assist

• 23': Provide Assist



Daddy has provided 2 more assists (5️⃣) than any player in 🇳🇬Moses Simon vs Angers (1st Half)• 3': Provide Assist• 23': Provide AssistDaddy has provided 2 more assists (5️⃣) than any player in #Ligue1 this season. 🇳🇬Moses Simon vs Angers (1st Half)



• 3': Provide Assist

• 23': Provide Assist



Daddy has provided 2 more assists (5️⃣) than any player in #Ligue1 this season. https://t.co/cL83B9MQmq

He also has the same number of chances created as many assists provided. With a little bit of aid from his teammates, Moses Simon could really help his team finish higher up the table.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) — La Liga

Karim Benzema has been off to a flying start ever since the season began

Karim Benzema has been off to a flying start ever since the season began. Real Madrid's stand-in captain is enduring what could be known as the best phase of his career.

With eight goals and seven assists from six games, the Frenchman is ahead of every other striker in Europe at the moment. However, the former Lyon prodigy not only leads the goal/assist charts but also that of chances created.

The Real Madrid No. 9 has five crucial chances created so far in La Liga. Though his best performance as a striker came against Celta Vigo, it was against RCD Mallorca and Levante that Benzema created the most chances.

Squawka Football @Squawka Karim Benzema has scored more goals (8) than 12 LaLiga clubs have managed during the 2021/22 season.
He has as many as Barcelona have scored this campaign. 😳



He has as many as Barcelona have scored this campaign. 😳 Karim Benzema has scored more goals (8) than 12 LaLiga clubs have managed during the 2021/22 season.



He has as many as Barcelona have scored this campaign. 😳 https://t.co/rEL90pFyQM

The 33-year-old's relentless efforts helps him draw out the defenders, thus making his teammates' jobs easier.

Edited by Aditya Singh