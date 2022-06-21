Top 5 players with most goals from outside the box in Premier League history

Home to the finest players, the Premier League is arguably the best footballing league in the world. Since its inception, top stars from around the globe have flown down to England, hoping to make themselves a household name. For obvious reasons, goalscorers enjoy an undue advantage in the English top flight, as there is no better way to make headlines than scoring spectacular goals.

A well-worked team goal is indeed a treat to watch, but a bolt out of the blue simply takes one’s breath away. It renders all strategies and defense useless, taking the goalscorer and his teammates to cloud nine.

Today, we will take a look at some of the finest Premier League players who managed to induct long-rangers into their routine.

Here are five players who have scored the most goals from outside the penalty box in Premier League history.

#5 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 33 goals

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in action for Chelsea

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was one of the sharpest strikers in the English top flight during his playing days.

The former Netherlands international was a dogged, versatile, and technically gifted centre-forward, capable of single-handedly deciding the outcome of a game.

He also had a penchant for scoring long-rangers, with the Dutchman recording 33 goals from outside the penalty box in the Premier League.

Hasselbaink played for Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, and Charlton Athletic, featuring in a total of 288 Premier League fixtures and scoring 127 goals.

He is best known for his time with Chelsea. Hasselbaink spent four seasons in west London, scoring 69 goals in 136 EPL appearances.

Unfortunately, he only won one trophy with the Blues, the FA Charity Shield (now known as the FA Community Shield) in 2000.

#4 Steven Gerrard - 33 goals

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier League

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard needs no introduction. One of the best midfielders to ever play the game, Gerrard had every skill in his locker.

He was an excellent reader of the game, created goalscoring opportunities for his teammates and scored quite a few as well.

Over the course of his professional career, the Liverpool legend took part in 503 Premier League games, scoring 120 goals and providing 98 assists. A whopping 33 of those goals came from outside the box.

Between 1998 and 2015, the Liverpool academy graduate enjoyed a grand old time at Anfield, becoming the crowd favorite.

Surprisingly, he never managed to win the league title with his beloved club, only coming agonizingly close on a couple of occasions.

He, however, won one Champions League, one UEFA Cup (now known as the Europa League), and two FA Cups, amongst other honors, in Liverpool colors.

#3 Alan Shearer - 33 goals

Alan Shearer of Newcastle United

Having bagged a whopping 260 Premier League goals, former England international Alan Shearer is the division’s leading goalscorer.

A good chunk of those goals came from outside the box, with him finding the back of the net 33 times with long-rangers.

Shearer played for two English clubs in the Premier League era, Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, making a total of 441 appearances.

Apart from his record-breaking goal tally, he also provided 65 assists. Although Shearer scored more goals for Newcastle United (148 in 303 EPL appearances), he was more menacing at Blackburn.

He scored 112 goals and provided 25 assists in 138 top-flight games for the Riversiders, averaging 0.99 goal involvements per game.

Shearer won only one Premier League title in his career, winning it with Blackburn in the 1994-95 campaign. He also won the Golden Boot that season with 34 goals, with him bagging the award two more times.

#2 David Beckham - 34 goals

Beckham scores the 2nd goal for Manchester United

Manchester United legend David Beckham is one of the most popular players to ever play the sport. The right-sided midfielder did not score many goals, but the ones he scored most certainly made headlines.

Arguably the best free-kick taker in English football history, Beckham scored 34 goals from outside the box during his time with Manchester United.

Beckham, who rose through the Red Devils’ youth system, was with the senior team for nine seasons. His debut campaign in the 1994-95 season saw him make only four appearances in the premier division of English football.

From the following season, he established himself as a regular. The set-piece maestro played 264 Premier League games, all for Manchester United, scoring 62 times and providing 74 assists. His contributions helped the Old Trafford outfit to six league titles in nine years.

The former England international also won one Champions League and two FA Cups, amongst other honors, with United before joining Real Madrid in 2003.

#1 Frank Lampard - 41 goals

Frank Lampard in Bolton Wanderers v Chelsea FC

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard tops the list with 41 goals scored from outside the box in the Premier League.

He had a knack for finding himself in the right place at the right time and never hesitated to put his boot through. More often than not, the former midfielder found himself wheeling away in celebration.

Lampard represented three teams in the Premier League, West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City. He played a total of 610 games in the division, scoring 176 times and providing 116 assists.

Lampard, of course, spent most of his career at Stamford Bridge. He featured in 429 EPL games for Chelsea between 2001 and 2014, registering 147 goals and 97 assists.

During his time with the Blues, he won three Premier League titles, one Champions League and one Europa League, among other honors.

