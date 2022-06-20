Top 5 most valuable right-wingers in the world right now (June 2022)

In the early days, wingers were primarily used to stretch the opposition lines. They needed to be quick, light on their feet, and excellent crossers of the ball. Achieving the trifecta allowed them to be considered great assets to the sport.

Making it big as a right or left-winger is starkly different and arguably more difficult in 2022. Thanks to ever-changing tactical systems, wingers have a lot of additional responsibilities. They not only create chances but also score goals, cover for full-backs, and contribute heavily to their teams’ pressing.

Today, we will take a look at five right-wingers who have mastered the aforementioned traits and more, emerging as the most desirable right-wingers on the market.

On that note, here are the five most valuable right-wingers right now:

Valuation via: Transfermarkt

#5 Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich): €60 million

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

With Serge Gnabry occupying his preferred position on the right, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman does not get as many opportunities as a right-winger as he might expect. The fact that he struggles to keep himself fit also does not go in his favor.

In the 2021-22 season, Coman was often used as a left-winger, which kept him from playing his best game.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored As Kingsley Coman turns 26 today, a reminder he has won a league title every season as a professional through spells with PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich As Kingsley Coman turns 26 today, a reminder he has won a league title every season as a professional through spells with PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich 😂 As Kingsley Coman turns 26 today, a reminder he has won a league title every season as a professional through spells with PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich https://t.co/znIbLlEvXw

The Frenchman only scored twice as a left-winger, while he bagged four when used on the right. Overall, Coman featured in 32 games across competitions for the Bavarians, netting eight goals and providing six assists.

Coman, who is valued at €60 million, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

However, unless the 26-year-old manages to become more available to the team, Bayern might consider getting rid of him long before his contract runs out.

#4 Rodrygo (Real Madrid): €60 million

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid right-winger Rodrygo played his best football in the 2021-22 season. The 21-year-old Brazilian did not start many games, but whenever he was on the pitch, he made it a point to make things happen.

Over the course of the 2021-22 campaign, Rodrygo appeared in 49 games across competitions, recording nine goals and 10 assists, helping his team to La Liga and Champions League glory.

His best performance of the season came against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Introduced past the hour mark, Rodrygo scored two injury-time goals to take the game to extra time (5-5 scoreline), where Karim Benzema scored a penalty to knock City out.

Rodrygo, who is valued at €60 million, also impressed with his attitude and work rate, emerging as one of the best super-subs in Europe.

#3 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich): €65 million

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich right-winger Serge Gnabry is one of the quickest wingers in the world. Not only does he have insane top speed, but his acceleration is almost impossible for defenders to deal with.

Gnabry is a masterful manipulator of space, pops up with goals regularly, and has a knack for creating chances for his teammates as well.

Gnabry, who is valued at €65 million, enjoyed a fine 2021-22 campaign, recording 17 goals and 10 assists in 45 matches across competitions. Fourteen of those 17 goals came in the Bundesliga and contributed to Bayern’s 10th-consecutive league title win.

Gnabry, 26, sees his contract expire next season, meaning he could very well move to greener pastures before the next season commences.

#2 Federico Chiesa (Juventus): €65 million

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Federico Chiesa joined Juventus on loan from Fiorentina in the summer of 2020. In his debut season in Turin, the winger impressed fans with his work rate, crossing ability, movement, and knack for popping up with important goals.

Over the course of the 2020-21 season, Chiesa made 30 Serie A appearances, recording eight goals and eight assists.

The 2021-22 campaign was not kind to the Italian. He first endured a biceps femoris muscle injury in November 2021, which caused him to miss five Serie A matches.

He played a couple of matches after recovering but soon ruptured his cruciate ligament, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Chiesa only took part in 18 games for the Italian giants across competitions, recording four goals and four assists.

Chiesa, who will join the Bianconeri permanently in July (€40 million), is currently valued at €65 million, which is decent considering how little he played last season.

Expect him to give his valuation a push when he regains fitness next term.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): €90 million

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah enjoyed a fruitful campaign in the 2021-22 season, both collectively and individually.

The right-winger won the League Cup and the FA Cup with the Reds and was only narrowly beaten in the Premier League and the Champions League. On the pitch, Salah led his team by example, scoring excellent goals and creating chances at will.

In the Premier League alone, the 30-year-old scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists, emerging as the division’s leading scorer as well as assist provider. He is only the second player (behind Harry Kane) in Premier League history to win both the top scorer and playmaker award in the same season.

Salah was quite effective in the Champions League as well, recording eight goals and two assists.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Mo Salah’s contract situation remains unchanged with club insiders insisting they have no expectation regarding Salah’s future one way or the other as he enters the final months of his current deal. NEW: Mo Salah’s contract situation remains unchanged with club insiders insisting they have no expectation regarding Salah’s future one way or the other as he enters the final months of his current deal. #lfc [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Mo Salah’s contract situation remains unchanged with club insiders insisting they have no expectation regarding Salah’s future one way or the other as he enters the final months of his current deal. #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/oVasCEnaBJ

Salah’s current contract with Liverpool expires in under a year, which has presumably taken a toll on his valuation.

Had he had a long-term contract, he probably would have had a valuation considerably higher than €90 million.

Also Read: Top 5 most valuable left-wingers in the world right now (June 2022)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far