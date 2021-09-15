Top 5 players who scored on their club debut this season

With the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic beginning to ease out, a lot of clubs splurged this summer. Although loan deals remained the preferred mode of business for most clubs, a few others didn't hesitate to spend big to bolster their rosters.

Many high-profile players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Ramos, changed clubs this summer. A few of them have hit the ground running at their new clubs.

On that note, here's a look at the top five players who scored on their debut for their new clubs this season:

#5 Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan)

Edin Dzeko made a sparkling debut for Inter Milan.

Edin Dzeko is one of a handful of players to have scored 50 goals in three of Europe's top five leagues.

After a fruitful first few seasons in the Italian top flight with AS Roma, the Bosnia & Herzegovina striker became surplus to requirements at the Stadio Olimpico. But reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan soon came calling and acquired the services of the former Capocannoniere winner.

Despite turning 35 earlier this year, Dzeko proved his worth by making a sparkling debut for the Nerazzurri. He scored and provided an assist in Inter's 4-0 win over Genoa in their opening Serie A game of the season. The match was Dzeko's 200th in the Italian top flight.

Edin Dzeko and Hakan Calhanoglu are the first Inter players to both score and assist on their league debuts 🔵⚫ pic.twitter.com/hLYRJkg0I2 — Goal (@goal) August 21, 2021

The veteran striker has scored 86 times and assisted on 40 occasions in 202 Serie A games. Dzeko found the back of the net for Bosnia & Herzegovina in their 2-2 draw with Kazakhstan in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier.

#4 Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Achraf Hakimi scored on his PSG debut.

Achraf Hakimi is one of the best goalscoring full-backs in the game at the moment. After making his name at Borussia Dortmund, the 22-year-old dazzled in his lone campaign in the Italian top flight last season.

Hakimi scored seven times and also registered ten assists as Inter Milan won their first Scudetto in more than a decade. However, owing to their financial woes, the Nerazzurri had to let Hakimi go after just one season. Ligue 1 giants PSG soon snapped up the Moroccan international by dishing out €60 million.

The right-back hit the ground running at PSG, scoring in the Ligue 1 giants' 2-1 win over Troyes on the opening 2021-22 Ligue 1 weekend. In the process, he became the first PSG player in two years to score on his debut in the French top flight.

1 - Achraf Hakimi is the first Paris player to score for his debuts in Ligue 1 since Metehan Guclu in April 2019 v Nantes. He is the 2nd Moroccan to score for PSG in the top-flight after Talal El Karkouri in December 2002. Rocket.🚀#ESTACPSG pic.twitter.com/MRRBbSYnGJ — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 7, 2021

Hakimi will look to continue his blistering start to life at PSG and help them conquer the Champions League after assembling a star-studded roster.

