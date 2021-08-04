Top 5 players to watch in 2021-22 Premier League Season

Arguably the most ardent league in this world — Premier League, has yielded the best of players from across the globe.

Top-flight football in England has garnered a lot of admiration from lovers of the sport, eliminating national barriers. From the presence of the 'Top-Six' to attracting the strongest legs in Europe, the Premier League's intensity is not unknown to the fans.

A lot has happened over the last year within England. From mouthwatering transfers to managerial shifts, another exciting year awaits Premier League fans. A combination of high-profile transfers alongside budding talent within the ranks has put a bunch of teams at the forefront.

With EPL, there is never a favorite. Taking 2015-16 as an example, could anyone have predicted Leicester to be crowned champions of England over the big clubs?

Speaking of which, let's take a look at the top five players to watch in 2021-22 Premier League Season

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Premier League fans, especially the Liverpool faithful, are looking forward to the return of their formidable player. The Dutch international was sidelined for about a year after picking up an ACL injury in the early stages of the previous season.

van Dijk is ready to make a comeback after missing out the entire of last season

A series of good runs in the red jersey that saw van Dijk win the UEFA European Player of the year and Ballon d'Or second place in 2019 raised his fans' expectations. However, that went down the drain following the ill-fated incident that sent van Dijk stretchered from the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at @Everton.



Following surgery, Virgil will begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible.



You'll come back stronger, @VirgilvDijk 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 18, 2020

As Liverpool are knitting tactics to make a comeback following a trophyless season, their number 4 — Virgil van Dijk, is the player that fans are most excited to see.

#4 Ashley Young (Aston Villa)

The former Manchester United defender, who marks his comeback to the Premier League, occupies the next spot on our list.

Ashley Young returns to his former club Aston Villa this term

Ashley Young, a massively talented wing-back whose experience is almost equivalent to the age of some young stars within the league, returns to the Premier League after two years.

Having had an incredible season with the Old Trafford natives, Young moved to Italy and played for Inter Milan for two seasons. He won the Scudetto with the Serie A side.

At the age of 36, the former England international is readying himself to re-enter the fast-paced league EPL with his former club Aston Villa.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar