Top 5 players to watch in GW 6 of the Premier League

English Premier League clubs have the good fortune of fielding some of the best players in the world. These talented individuals step on the grass, week in, week out, hoping to earn their outlandish pay-cheques. Not all are successful, of course. But those who are, generally, go down as Premier League greats.

Every player participating in the 2021-22 Premier League wishes to attain greatness, and for that, they are required to match or even exceed expectations. Every week there are standout Premier League fixtures where the stakes are higher than usual, and gameweek six is no exception.

Today we will be taking a look at five players who could stamp their authority on matchday six and help their respective teams. Without further ado, let's check out the top five players to keep an eye on this weekend.

#5 Jack Grealish - Manchester City

Defending champions Manchester City triggered Jack Grealish’s €117.5million release clause to sign him from Aston Villa in the summer. Pep Guardiola already had a plethora of options in midfield and wide positions, and Grealish’s addition has only made things better.

The England international has started every Premier League game for the Sky Blues this season, registering one goal and an assist. Grealish’s performances have not been shabby by any means, but he is yet to justify his record-breaking transfer. Grealish will have the opportunity to prove his mettle against Chelsea on Saturday and City would love for him to be successful.

Playing and making a valuable contribution against an in-form Chelsea side will be no joke, but Grealish possesses the ability to make a tangible impact. So far, Grealish has played six Premier League games against Chelsea, failing to score or assist in any of those matches. It will be interesting to see if he manages to open his account this Saturday.

#4 Martin Odegaard - Arsenal

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal endured their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, failing to score or win in their first three games. They have turned over a new leaf from matchday four, picking up two wins in their last two fixtures.

Former Real Madrid man Martin Odegaard has been one of the brightest spots in the often-depressing Arsenal unit. The Norwegian international has upped the ante, especially in the last two league games, and is expected to play an important role against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Arsenal’s fate depends heavily on Odegaard’s performance on Sunday, and the Gunners will be praying for him to be at his creative best. Last week, his curling free-kick sealed three points for Arsenal at Burnley. It would be interesting to see if Odegaard manages to strike lightning twice.

