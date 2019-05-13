Top 5 players who could be available on a free transfer this summer

With the 2018/2019 European footballing season drawing to a close, football fans would soon turn most of their attention towards another busy summer transfer window, as clubs make reinforcements to their playing squads.

The current market valuation means that quality players generally do not come cheap, with clubs expected to part with upwards of nine figures to get the very best, but shrewd tacticians are always on the lookout for cheaper alternatives.

These alternatives sometimes come in the form of players who failed to agree on fresh contract terms with their clubs and as such ran down their contract with the result being that they are free to leave on a free transfer at the expiration of their current deals.

Ever since the 'Bosman rule' was put in place in 1995, numerous world-class players have moved on a free transfer, with clubs benefiting immensely from the services of seasoned campaigners like Michael Ballack, Andrea Pirlo, Edgar Davids, Zlatan Ibrahimovic but to name a few.

The upcoming winter window was no different, with Aaron Ramsey agreeing to a free transfer to Juventus. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five players who could offer immense value despite costing nothing in transfer fees.

#5 Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) - Forward

Daniel Sturridge was one of the driving forces behind Liverpool's ultimately fruitless quest for the 2013/14 Premier League title, partnering Luis Suarez in attack. However, those personal glory days are long gone, and these days the 27-year-old is nothing more than a backup option to Liverpool's terrific trident in attack.

His position as the go-to man for goals off the bench is no longer as certain as it was once owing to the emergence of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, such that he is not expected to remain at Anfield upon the expiration of his contract in the summer.

On his day, the England international is a sure source of goals and is bound to have his pick of suitors with Sevilla and Inter said to be interested, however, a major drawback would be his penchant for injuries given his poor history on the injury table.

