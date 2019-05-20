Top 5 players who could join Real Madrid this summer

Sachin Bhat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 297 // 20 May 2019, 21:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some really big names are expected to sign for Real Madrid this summer

Horrible, horrific, horrendous...no matter how you label it, Real Madrid’s 2018/19 season was all of that. Even the return of the miracle-worker Zinedine Zidane in March could not cause an upturn in the fortunes.

Third in LaLiga. An unprecedented 19 points behind Barcelona. Twelve league defeats. Lowest point tally in 17 years. The highest number of losses in all competitions in 20 years. Earliest exit from the Champions League in eight years.

Suffice to say, Los Blancos have posted several unwanted records this season which will go down as their worst in this millennium.

Insufficient reinforcements, dismal on-field form, painfully predictable tactics, and laughably inept performances are some of the instrumental factors behind a catastrophic season.

Zidane was no way going to turn this around by merely taking over the helm again. The problems ran really deep.

But all said and done, the fallen giants are surely going to witness a similarly pandemonic summer but in a positive way as several big signings are on the horizon. President Florentino Perez has seen enough. The time has come for him to splash the cash and pilot what’s likely to be the Galacticos project-3.

However, who are the players Real Madrid are chasing? Here are the top 5 of them:

#5 Ferland Mendy

Mendy is seen as a panacea to Madrid's left-back woes

Real Madrid’s putrid season was marked by the poor form of several first-teamers in the squad. Including that of Marcelo. The Brazilian was just abject this season, whereas injuries and subsequent layoffs did little to espouse his cause.

Advertisement

Sergio Regullion too offered no great shakes as his replacement. So basically, left-back is a position where Zidane needs desperate reinforcements. In comes Ferland Mendy.

Lyon’s 23-year old fullback has emerged to be a possible target according to Spanish press Marca but might also cost a relatively hefty outlay of €45 million.

He had quite a promising season with the French side who will finish third this season - they sit four points clear of St Etienne with only a match left to play - and also scored twice and assisted once in 26 stars, besides also maintaining an admirable 84% passing accuracy.

He will contend with Marcelo for the starting spot, as Regullion appears to move out on a loan. Theo Hernandez, who’s already on a loan from the Blancos at Real Sociedad, may continue his exile.

1 / 5 NEXT