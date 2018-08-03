Top 5 players whose market value has skyrocketed

Sujith Mohan
03 Aug 2018, 10:54 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane during their Champions League clash last season

A lot of things have happened in football during the past 12 months. Real Madrid lifted their third successive Champions League title and France defeated Croatia in the final to win their second FIFA World Cup title.

The 2017/18 season has witnessed some phenomenal individual performances by the players and as a result, their market value has increased manifold.

Players including Philippe Coutinho, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dele Alli, Leroy Sane, Marco Asensio, Alisson and many more have seen a considerable increase in their transfer market value over the past 12 months.

A player's value is calculated based on his career performances, current form, fitness, age, and many other factors. Money paid to buy a player in the current inflated transfer market is not a true reflection of his value.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players whose market value has increased the most in the past 12 months (since July 1st, 2017).

Note: Data courtesy of TransferMarkt

#5 Neymar

Neymar was a surprise addition in Paris, but one who added flair, excitement and creativity in the final third

Market value in July 2017: €100 million

Current market value: €180 million

The former Barcelona star is one of the best players in world football right now. Paris Saint-Germain paid €222million to sign him from Barcelona in 2017, making him the most expensive player in the world.

Though he missed one-third of the 2017/18 campaign through a foot fracture, he still managed to produce 27 goals and create 16 assists for the Ligue 1 champions across all competitions. He also scored a few goals and assisted one more for Brazil at the 2018 World Cup.

The 26-year-old is reaching the peak years of his career and playing some sublime football at the moment. Prior to his move, the Brazilian international was valued at €100 million twelve months ago.

Neymar's stock has witnessed a steady increase in the past 12 months. The PSG star is currently valued at €180 million, which is an 80% increase in his market value since July 1st, 2017.

