Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 players whose market value has skyrocketed

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.59K   //    03 Aug 2018, 10:54 IST

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane during their Champions League clash last season

A lot of things have happened in football during the past 12 months. Real Madrid lifted their third successive Champions League title and France defeated Croatia in the final to win their second FIFA World Cup title.

The 2017/18 season has witnessed some phenomenal individual performances by the players and as a result, their market value has increased manifold.

Players including Philippe Coutinho, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dele Alli, Leroy Sane, Marco Asensio, Alisson and many more have seen a considerable increase in their transfer market value over the past 12 months.

A player's value is calculated based on his career performances, current form, fitness, age, and many other factors. Money paid to buy a player in the current inflated transfer market is not a true reflection of his value. 

On that note, let's take a look at the top five players whose market value has increased the most in the past 12 months (since July 1st, 2017). 

Note: Data courtesy of TransferMarkt

#5 Neymar 

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
Neymar was a surprise addition in Paris, but one who added flair, excitement and creativity in the final third

Market value in July 2017: €100 million

Current market value: €180 million 

The former Barcelona star is one of the best players in world football right now. Paris Saint-Germain paid €222million to sign him from Barcelona in 2017, making him the most expensive player in the world. 

Though he missed one-third of the 2017/18 campaign through a foot fracture, he still managed to produce 27 goals and create 16 assists for the Ligue 1 champions across all competitions. He also scored a few goals and assisted one more for Brazil at the 2018 World Cup.

The 26-year-old is reaching the peak years of his career and playing some sublime football at the moment. Prior to his move, the Brazilian international was valued at €100 million twelve months ago.

Neymar's stock has witnessed a steady increase in the past 12 months. The PSG star is currently valued at €180 million, which is an 80% increase in his market value since July 1st, 2017.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Neymar Mohamed Salah
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 players who were never booked
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
7 world class players who rejected Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why we hate the international break
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug GIR REA 11:45 PM Girona vs Real Valladolid
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
18 Aug CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
18 Aug VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
19 Aug BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
19 Aug EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
19 Aug RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us