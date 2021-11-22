Top 5 predictions for Chelsea vs Juventus | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Reigning champions Chelsea are set to host Juventus at Stamford Bridge in the fifth gameweek of the UEFA Champions League. It is one of the most anticipated fixtures in the Champions League as the two European heavyweights fight for top spot in Group H.

While Juventus are still unbeaten in Europe this campaign, Chelsea's lone defeat came against the Old Lady in the reverse fixture in Turin. Thomas Tuchel's men will want to bounce back in their own backyard and emerge victorious in this high voltage encounter.

The defending champions will be wary of the Old Lady as Massimiliano Allegri's side have registered two consecutive victories in Serie A. Chelsea are the undisputed leaders in the Premier League and remain the team to beat this season.

Chelsea vs Juventus Predictions

#5 Timo Werner to start the match

Alongside Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner has been crucial for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel. The German coach prefers Werner, who has a knack for troubling defenses with his pace and his ability to create space for his teammates. The 25-year old was sidelined earlier due to a thigh injury, missing some key fixtures for Chelsea.

However, recent reports and pictures of him training suggest Werner has recovered from his injury. Moreover, the forward was an unused substitute in their win against Leicester City in the Premier League. Werner is likely to start at Stamford Bridge against Juventus.

#4 Juventus to sit back and be counter-attacking in their approach

Under the tutelage of Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus have mastered the art of not conceding goals and grinding out victories. The Bianconeri are far from perfect, as evidenced through their inconsistency in the Italian top flight. But one thing is for sure, they have managed to be more organized and keep their defenses intact.

Despite the bad start, Juventus have the third best defense in the league, conceding 15 goals, which is behind Napoli (7) and Torino (12). Fun fact of the day:Despite the bad start, Juventus have the third best defense in the league, conceding 15 goals, which is behind Napoli (7) and Torino (12).

Juventus have been solid on the European circuit, keeping three clean sheets in four matches so far. They have conceded just two goals in the Champions League, both of them conceded in their encounter against Zenit. The Old Lady's 1-0 win against Chelsea in September paints a perfect picture of their tactics.

It is likely that Juventus will hold tight and secure their defenses before initiating any attack.

