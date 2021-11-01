Top 5 predictions for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League witnessed some enthralling fixtures on matchday three. Liverpool narrowly overcame Atletico Madrid 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Paris Saint-Germain banked on the genius of Lionel Messi to get past RB Leipzig with a 3-2 scoreline. And finally, Juventus and Barcelona won against Zenit and Dynamo Kyiv by the narrowest of margins (1-0).

The fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League comes with the chance of salvation, granting the losing teams the opportunity to bounce back. The fixtures are exactly the same, but the outcome may very well be drastically different.

Here are our top five predictions for matchday four of the UEFA Champions League:

#5 Jude Bellingham to inspire Dortmund to a win over Ajax

DSC Arminia Bielefeld v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund made a tricky trip to Ajax on the third matchday of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. They were prepared for a tough night at the Amsterdam ArenA, but they were surely not ready for the onslaught that took place.

Ajax ripped the visitors apart at home, registering an emphatic 4-0 scoreline.

This week, Dortmund have the opportunity to settle the scores, in front of their famous Yellow Wall. We believe Dortmund star Jude Bellingham will play a decisive role.

The 18-year-old Golden Ball nominee is one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe right now. He is an excellent ball carrier and can score extraordinary goals, emerging as one of the most well-rounded young footballers in the world.

With star striker Erling Haaland ruled out, Bellingham, who scored a wondergoal against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga last month, is expected to pick up the slacks.

Don't be surprised to see him work his magic against Ajax this Wednesday.

#4 RB Leipzig to put on a stronger show at home against PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig and PSG were at each other’s throats in the last round. Kylian Mbappe’s ninth minute strike was first canceled out by Andre Silva in the 28th minute and then overturned by Nordi Mukiele in the 57th.

Unfortunately, the German team could not quite prepare themselves for the genius of Lionel Messi, who struck twice to take the game away from them.

RB Leipzig will look to settle the score in their own backyard this week. They were nearly successful the last time out, and it would be foolish to count them out this season.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad According to @lequipe , Marco Verratti is out for PSG’s game vs RB Leipzig next week. They also add that the tests showed he is out for a fairly long time. According to @lequipe, Marco Verratti is out for PSG’s game vs RB Leipzig next week. They also add that the tests showed he is out for a fairly long time. https://t.co/r77X3zM8UF

Surprisingly, Leipzig are still looking for their first win in the UEFA Champions League this season. And PSG, despite being one of the best teams in the competition, will have to step up to avoid becoming the German team’s first victim.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar