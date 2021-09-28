French giants PSG host Premier League champions Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. Both sides have been in strong form of late and will be looking to go top of Group A with a win.

PSG surprisingly drew 1-1 against Club Brugge on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. However, Mauricio Pochettino's side have since gone on a three-game winning streak and will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 win against Montpellier at the weekend.

The Parisiens will, however, have a weakened side, as both Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti are unavailable, while Lionel Messi is a doubt for the game.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are looking to take a commanding lead in Group A following their 6-3 victory against RB Leipzig on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side beat current Champions League holders Chelsea at the weekend and will look to carry their momentum into the game against PSG.

City will also have an almost full-strength side for the game, with only Oleg Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan carrying minor issues.

With both sides in great form and boasting some of the world's best players, this fixture is set to be an enthralling contest. With that being said, here are the

Top 5 predictions for PSG vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League

#5 Lionel Messi will be involved in some capacity

Lionel Messi could make his return from injury

Mauricio Pochettino will be sweating on the fitness of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. The forward picked up a bone bruise in the game against Lyon earlier this month and has missed the last two games for PSG.

However, Lionel Messi is now back in training and is fighting to be fit for the UEFA Champions League game against Manchester City. Pochettino will know that playing Messi will be risky if he is not fully fit. However, the Argentine has the ability to change the outcome of the game singlehandedly.

Whether it be from the start or off the bench, one can expect Lionel Messi to be involved for PSG against Manchester City on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League.

#4 Kylian Mbappe will cause problems for Manchester City

Mbappe will have to lead from the front

Kylian Mbappe is set to start the game for PSG on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League and should be able to cause Manchester City a lot of problems on the night.

The Frenchman has not scored in his last four games, but Mbappe is still one of PSG's most effective players going forward. The forward is likely to start on the right wing in the absence of Angel Di Maria and potentially Lionel Messi, and will come up against Manchester City's Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese full-back is not particularly known for his defensive prowess, which should allow Mbappe to cause havoc down the right flank.

