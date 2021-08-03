5 Real Madrid players who became successful managers

Real Madrid recently appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager to replace the outgoing Zinedine Zidane. Even though the latter's second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu turned out to be much less fruitful than his 2016-2018 reign, Zizou's legacy at his former club remains unparalleled.

Zidane's immeasurable success at Real Madrid brings an interesting topic into the limelight: former greats of the game who went on to have stellar managerial careers.

The revolutionary Pep Guardiola is perhaps the most well-known example of this phenomenon and deservedly so. The Catalan, in his four years as Barcelona manager, assembled one of the best squads in the history of the sport. The precedent set by the likes of Jose Mourinho, that you can either be a decent enough player or a prosperous manager, has been comfortably put to rest.

Real Madrid have had some of the best managers at their helm

The biggest conglomerates attract the best talents in the field. Los Blancos have had the luxury of hiring the who's who of the coaching world, time and time again. From Champions League-winning coach Fabio Capello to the enigmatic Jose Mourinho, the managerial pedigree at Real Madrid has seldom been anything less than elite.

In Carlo Ancelotti, the Spanish giants have once again recruited a serial winner in their dugout.

Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at 5 former Madrid players, who went on to have hugely successful careers as managers.

#5 Julen Lopetegui

Lopetegui lost his first El Classico as Real Madrid boss by 5-1

Julen Lopetegui, currently at the helm of Sevilla, is one of the few people in football with both Real Madrid and Barcelona on his CV. The former goalkeeper has had impressive managerial spells on the international stage, racking up a stirring win percentage of 84.44 with the Spanish youth teams. However, Lopetegui's club career has left a great deal to be desired.

The Spaniard earned his coaching badges under Juan Santisteban's stewardship, with the Spain team at the 2003 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, working as one of Santisteban's assistants. Following a disastrous spell with Porto, Lopetegui was hired by the Spanish FA as first-team boss.

Given the Herculean task of restoring his country's legacy after the 2014 World Cup humiliation, Loppetegui headed into the 2018 edition with a fairly decent squad. However, the 54-year-old manager agreed to join Real Madrid after the 2018 World Cup even before the tournament had commenced.

Understandably furious, La Roja officials terminated Lopetegui's contract early and ended his dream of guiding his country to the summit of world football. In an unfortunate turn of events, Lopetegui was also sacked by the Real Madrid hierarchy just two months after his appointment.

Lopetegui has since gone on to redeem his image with Sevilla, winning the Europa League in 2020. He also spearheaded the Andalusian side's first substantial title charge in years.

#4 Bernd Schuster

Bernd Schuster with former Madrid president, Ramón Calderón.

For a footballer to have had lengthy and successive stints at Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid, Bernd Schuster has done considerably well in escaping scrutiny from fans of all three teams. A goal-scoring midfielder in his playing days, Schuster stepped into management with semi-professional minnows SC Fortuna Köln back in Germany.

Following an impressive spell at the Segunda side, Xerez CD, and two underwhelming seasons with Shakhtar Donetsk and Levante, Schuster was appointed Getafe boss in the summer of 2005. It was at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez that Schuster's managerial prowess was thrust into the spotlight.

Under him, the Azulones went on to enjoy two of the most successful campaigns in the club's history, finishing seventh in the league and reaching the final of the Copa del Rey. Schuster was subsequently handed the Real Madrid job.

Back at his old club, Schuster instantly employed a more attacking approach. This was in sharp contrast to the style his predecessor Fabio Capello brought to the club. The intrepid manager won the Spanish Supercopa and the La Liga title in his solitary season in charge of the club.

Since departing Spain, Schuster has experienced somewhat of a turbulent time in his career. He is currently unemployed, having last coached Dalian Yifang of the Chinese Super League in 2019.

