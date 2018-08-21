Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 scoring players from Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 2

Shoaib Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
869   //    21 Aug 2018, 21:30 IST

Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Liverpool's Sadio Mane

If Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League was a tragedy for you, let's just hope you had any of these 5 players, the top scorers of the week in your team to boost morale on gameweek 2.

Note: This article is based upon the Official Fantasy Premier League game.

#5 Ricardo Pereira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Troy Deeney

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Three players accumulated 12 points each this week.

Ricardo Pereira of Leicester earned 2 for playing 90 minutes, an extra 4 for keeping a clean sheet, as well as another 3 for an assist. This also got him 3 bonus points.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan also completed 90 minutes, meaning he gets 2 points, whilst also scoring Arsenal's first goal of the season, which got him another 5. Furthermore, his assist for Alex Iwobi was another 3 to his name, justifying 2 bonus points for the Armenian.

Troy Deeney spent 88 minutes on the field, enough to get him the 2 points for appearances, whilst also getting an extra 4 for his goal. Besides this, Watford's captain claimed an assist and 3 bonus points.

#4 Marcos Alonso and Theo Walcott

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso against Arsenal

Marcos Alonso's eventful game for Chelsea on Saturday included a total of 13 points in FPL. The Spaniard lasted the duration of the match, guaranteeing 2 points, and also got a hand in the attack with an assist and a goal, adding another 3 and 6 points to his tally.

In the end, Alonso got 3 bonus points, although as Chelsea conceded twice, 2 points off his total were chalked off.

Alonso's 13 points were matched by Theo Walcott, who in his 90 minutes on the field (which got him two points) scored and assisted for another 5 and 3 for his owners. Walcott in the end, acquired 3 bonus points.

Shoaib Khan
ANALYST
Student. Freelance football writer. Manchester United supporter.
